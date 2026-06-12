Misfits Boxing: Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Beauty vs. The Beast: Tommy Fury Takes on Eddie Hall in Manchester Showdown

Misfits Boxing returns to Manchester’s AO Arena this weekend for one of the most bizarre and buzzed-about crossover fights of the year, as unbeaten pro Tommy Fury squares off against retired strongman legend Eddie Hall in a heavyweight exhibition billed “Beauty vs. The Beast.”

Tommy Fury (11-0, 4 KOs) — the Love Island star, half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and a fighter with wins over crossover stars Jake Paul and KSI on his résumé — returns to the ring for the first time since outpointing Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest last May.

Standing across from him is Eddie Hall, a former World’s Strongest Man champion who has boxed just once before, dropping a decision to fellow strongman rival Hafthor Bjornsson back in 2022. Hall has since kept busy with MMA and arm-wrestling, but this fight gives him a shot at redemption in the squared circle against a much smaller, much faster opponent.

The size gap is the whole story here. At Friday’s weigh-in, Fury tipped the scales at a career-heaviest 217.5 pounds, while Hall came in at a staggering 325.6 pounds — more than a 100-pound advantage for “The Beast.” The bout is contested as an exhibition with no official weight limit, meaning the result won’t affect either man’s professional record, though traditional boxing rules apply otherwise.

Date, Location, and Start Time

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Doors open: approximately 5:00 p.m. BST

Prelims/early card: begin around 6:00 p.m. BST

Main card: expected to start between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. BST

Fury vs. Hall ring walks: projected for approximately 10:32 p.m. BST

For viewers in the U.S., the main event ring walks translate to roughly 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, though times could shift depending on how the earlier bouts play out.

How to Watch the Free Prelims

While the main card is a DAZN pay-per-view event, the early undercard bouts will live stream for free on YouTube, giving fans a chance to check out the rising talent on the Misfits roster before committing to the PPV for the headliner. Keep an eye on Misfits Boxing’s official channels and DAZN’s free streams for the live prelim broadcast leading into the main card.

Beyond the main event, the Manchester crowd will see a stacked Misfits undercard lineup:

Anthony Taylor vs. Matty Floyd — for Taylor’s Misfits light heavyweight title

Swarmz vs. BDave — four-round middleweight bout

Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann — four-round light heavyweight clash

Jade Jones vs. Federikita — four-round cruiserweight bout

Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Pardesi — main card opener

Additional prelim action featuring Arabella “Lil Bellsy” Del Busso vs. Andy Nguyen, Sheena Bathory vs. Tina Snows, and Abdel Karim El-Madani vs. Luke Nevin

Make no mistake — this isn’t a high-level technical chess match. It’s a spectacle built on contrast: speed, footwork, and boxing IQ against sheer mass and raw power. Fury has the tools to pick Hall apart from range, but Hall only needs to land clean once to turn this into a very different kind of fight. Whether it’s a tactical decision or a stunning knockout, “Beauty vs. The Beast” promises to be must-see television for boxing fans and curious onlookers alike.