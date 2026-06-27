‘The Cuban Prince’ Meets ‘The Rock’ in Montreal: Eye of the Tiger Delivers a Stacked September Boxing Card

MONTREAL — June 26, 2026 — Eye of the Tiger Management is bringing one of the most compelling cruiserweight matchups of the year to the Casino de Montréal on September 3, as unbeaten Cuban contender Lenar Perez puts his undefeated record and WBA Continental title on the line against one of the most seasoned challengers in the sport — South Africa’s Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu.

For Perez, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The 28-year-old nicknamed “The Cuban Prince” enters the fight as one of the most exciting prospects in the cruiserweight division, sitting ranked No. 3 by the WBA, No. 9 by the IBF, No. 11 by the WBO, and No. 18 by the WBC. A four-time Cuban national amateur champion, Perez made quick work of the professional ranks, winning his first 14 bouts by stoppage before defeating former world title challenger Aleksei Egorov on foreign soil in Russia. His North American debut this past March was equally impressive, as he dominated former world title challenger Isaac Chilemba by unanimous decision. At 16-0 with 14 knockouts, he is precisely the kind of fighter who demands attention — and Montreal is about to find out why.

“When I signed with EOTTM, I knew the challenges would be there,” Perez said. “Thabiso Mchunu has a wealth of experience against the very best in the world. This is exactly the kind of fight that will allow me to prove that I belong among the elite of the division myself.”

EOTTM President Camille Estephan made clear that the promotion’s ambitions for Perez extend far beyond this fight. “We believe Lenar Perez is the best cruiserweight in the world,” Estephan said, “and while we wait for the opportunity to prove it against Jai Opetaia or David Benavidez, we intend to send a clear message to them and the entire division through Mchunu on September 3.”

If anyone can test Perez’s credentials, it’s Mchunu. The 38-year-old South African (25-8, 14 KOs) has been in some of the most significant cruiserweight fights of the last decade. In 2016, he lasted nine tough rounds against none other than Oleksandr Usyk on HBO — at a time when Usyk was on his way to undisputed glory. In 2022, many observers believed Mchunu had done enough to defeat Junior Makabu for the WBC world title, only to come up short on a split decision. Along the way, he has collected wins over former world champions Thomas Oosthuizen and Denis Lebedev — résumé points that few fighters at any level can match.

Now, with back-to-back wins behind him and a third world title shot in his sights, Mchunu arrives in Montreal as the most dangerous kind of opponent: experienced, motivated, and with nothing to lose. For Perez, navigating those 10 rounds against “The Rock” will be the most complete test of his young career.

While the main event features international flair, the co-feature brings the crowd something closer to home. Montreal’s own Moreno “The Soldier” Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title against fellow Montrealer Stephane Fondjo (15-2-1, 10 KOs) in what promises to be a fiercely competitive local rivalry.

The two have sparred together before, which adds an intensity to the matchup that typical fights don’t carry. Fendero, currently ranked No. 25 in the WBC world rankings, knows the psychological weight of fighting someone who knows your style intimately.

“I have a lot of respect for Stephane, but once we’re in the ring, there will be no more respect,” Fendero said. “The Soldier has a nice surprise in store for him.”

Fondjo’s trainer Ian MacKillop isn’t buying it. “Unlike many boxers, Stephane isn’t interested in padding his record — he wants to fight the best,” MacKillop said. “I have no doubt that Stephane will hand him his first defeat.”

EOTTM Head Trainer and Director of Development Marc Ramsay noted the unique challenge a fight like this presents: “It’s an important step in a boxer’s career. It adds a psychological dimension that Moreno will have to navigate for the first time.”

The September 3 card rounds out with a compelling supporting cast. Two-time Prospect of the Year nominee Jhon Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs) is expected to make another statement on the big stage, while Buckingham puncher Alexandre Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) looks to stay on track. Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) continues to build his professional reputation, and Montreal-based prospect Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs) adds local flavor to an already exciting evening.

The full card will air on Punching Grace, with TVA Sports broadcasting the preliminary bouts in Quebec. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.