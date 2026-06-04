Watch Albert Ramirez vs. Lerrone Richards Fight Live From Casino Montreal

Montreal, Quebec — Venezuelan southpaw Albert Ramirez puts his WBA interim light heavyweight championship on the line Thursday night when he faces Britain’s Lerrone Richards at Casino Montreal. The 12-round bout marks the long-awaited rescheduled clash between two skilled left-handers with contrasting styles and career paths.

Ramirez, 34, enters the ring with a flawless 22-0 record, including 19 knockouts. The 2016 Olympian from El Vigía has built his reputation on sharp power and finishing ability, stopping opponents at a remarkable rate throughout his professional journey. After claiming the interim belt, he aims to make a successful first defense on home soil for promoter Eye of the Tiger Management and solidify his position among the division’s top contenders.

Richards, 33, brings a 19-1 ledger and valuable experience from the super middleweight ranks, where he once held the IBO world title along with British, Commonwealth, and European belts. Known as “Sniper The Boss,” the London-based fighter relies on technical precision, ring intelligence, and southpaw angles. Though coming up in weight, Richards sees this as a prime opportunity to upset the favorite and reestablish himself on the international stage after a postponement earlier in the year delayed their original meeting.

Both men favor the southpaw stance, promising a tactical battle of footwork, timing, and jab control inside the Cabaret du Casino. Ramirez’s aggression and knockout threat will likely test Richards’ defensive skills and experience, while Richards will look to outmaneuver his opponent over the championship distance and capitalize on any openings with counterpunching.

How to Watch Online

The event is available on live streaming platform DAZN in the United States and many international markets while Punchinggrace.com will live stream it locally for Canadian audiences. Main card coverage begins in the evening, with the main event ring walks expected around 11:00 PM ET. Check local listings or the DAZN app for exact times in your region, as undercard action features additional prospects and regional bouts.

Fans can expect a vibrant atmosphere in the Canadian venue as Ramirez defends his hardware on foreign soil against a seasoned challenger.