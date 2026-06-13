Watch Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall Live on Misfits Boxing Saturday Night

Beauty vs. The Beast: Why Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall Is the Crossover Fight You Can’t Miss

Misfits Boxing | AO Arena, Manchester | June 13, 2026 | Live on DAZN PPV

There are boxing matches, and then there are spectacles. Tonight in Manchester, Misfits Boxing is delivering something that defies easy categorisation — a collision between two worlds that has no business working on paper, yet somehow feels absolutely inevitable.

In one corner: Tommy “TNT” Fury — undefeated professional boxer, younger brother of heavyweight royalty, and one of the sharpest technical operators in the crossover boxing universe. In the other: Eddie “The Beast” Hall — the 2017 World’s Strongest Man, a man who once deadlifted half a tonne, and who now arrives at the AO Arena looking less like a boxer and more like a moving skyscraper.

Welcome to Beauty vs. The Beast. Buckle up.

A Weight Difference That Defies Belief

Let’s start with the number that has the internet’s jaw on the floor: 108 pounds.

That is the verified weight gap between these two men. At Friday’s weigh-in, Tommy Fury stepped on the scales at a lean and conditioned 217.5 lbs. Eddie Hall? A mountainous 325.6 lbs — and with no contracted weight restrictions, he could tip the scales even heavier come fight night.

To put that into context, the weight difference between these two athletes is greater than most fully-grown women. It is the widest gap in competitive weight you are likely to see in any professional or exhibition boxing setting, anywhere in the world. If this were a wildlife documentary, the narrator would pause, lower his voice, and say: “What happens next defies all expectation.”

And yet — that’s exactly the point.

Tommy Fury: The Pedigree Behind the Name

Don’t let the reality TV origins fool you. Tommy Fury has spent years building a legitimate boxing résumé that commands genuine respect.

At 11-0 with 4 knockouts, Fury carries the blood of a fighting dynasty. He is the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury — the Gypsy King, former unified heavyweight champion of the world — and everything about his style reflects a lifetime spent around elite boxing culture. The footwork is clean. The jab is crisp. The ring IQ is sharp.

His recent results speak volumes. He handed Jake Paul his first professional defeat in a split-decision thriller that captivated millions. He then followed it up with a points victory over KSI, establishing himself as the undisputed king of the crossover boxing world. After an 18-month ring absence, he returned in May 2025 to outpoint Bosnia’s Kenan Hanjalic, signalling that the hunger is very much still there.

Tonight, with his brother Tyson Fury reportedly watching from the dressing room, Tommy enters the most unusual assignment of his career — one that tests not just his skills, but his sheer courage.

Eddie Hall: Raw Power Given a Pair of Gloves

Eddie Hall is not a boxer. He will be the first to tell you that. But make no mistake — he is one of the most physically formidable human beings to ever step inside a ring.

The 2017 World’s Strongest Man winner has been transitioning into combat sports with genuine intent. His sole professional boxing outing came in Dubai in 2022, a famous clash against long-time strongman rival Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson in what was billed as “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History” — a fight he lost on points after being knocked down twice. Since then, Hall has competed in MMA, defeating Mariusz Pudzianowski in Poland, and has kept himself busy in the world of strength sports.

But if there’s one thing Eddie Hall has that no amount of technical training can manufacture, it’s power. The kind of power that bends the very physics of what a single punch is supposed to do. If that right hand of his — even half-trained, even telegraphed — lands flush on Tommy Fury’s chin, this fight ends in one of the most shocking moments in boxing history.

That threat is real. And it makes this fight completely unmissable.

The Storyline That Writes Itself

You couldn’t script this better if you tried.

Speed versus strength. Science versus spectacle. A professional boxer honed over years of craft against a monster of muscle who could bench press the entire boxing ring. Beauty versus The Beast.

Misfits Boxing has built its empire on exactly these kinds of matchups — bouts that shouldn’t work but somehow become the events everyone is talking about. And this one has all the ingredients of their biggest show yet. The AO Arena in Manchester — Fury’s home turf — is packed with fans who are simultaneously terrified and electrified.

The format is a six-round exhibition with two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves, giving Hall a fighting chance while giving Fury enough space to deploy the boxing toolkit that has carried him to eleven straight victories.

What Happens When They Touch Gloves?

Here’s the honest truth: no one knows.

If this fight goes the way boxing logic dictates, Tommy Fury should control it. His footwork will keep him away from Hall’s haymakers, his jab will pile up points, and his ring generalship will make a 108-pound size disadvantage look like a manageable obstacle. He has done this before — not against opponents this large, admittedly, but he knows how to fight smart.

But Eddie Hall only needs one moment. One clean shot. And if you’ve ever seen this man move iron at supernatural levels, you understand that underestimating his capacity for violence — even amateur violence — is a dangerous game.

It’s David and Goliath, except Goliath is also British, also stubborn, and has been doing press-ups since 5am.

A Night of Pure Entertainment

Beauty vs. The Beast isn’t just about the main event. The undercard is loaded with the kind of crossover charisma that only Misfits Boxing delivers — including two-time Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones making her boxing debut, alongside a cast of internet celebrities, reality stars, and combat sports athletes all sharing the same stage.

This is the biggest show Misfits has put together yet, and it airs live exclusively on DAZN PPV.

Whether you’re a hardcore boxing purist, a casual fan who stumbled across this on social media, or simply someone who appreciates a story that sounds completely impossible — tonight’s event has something for you.

One Night. One Ring. Two Very Different Men.

Tommy Fury steps in as the master craftsman, the polished prizefighter with a legendary surname and a point to prove. Eddie Hall steps in as the immovable force, a man who has conquered every physical challenge the world has thrown at him and refuses to back down from any of them.

When that first bell rings at the AO Arena tonight, 108 pounds of weight difference will disappear. Two men will answer the oldest question in sport: which matters more — skill or raw, unstoppable power?

Beauty vs. The Beast. Don’t miss it.

Watch live exclusively on DAZN PPV | AO Arena, Manchester | Saturday, June 13, 2026