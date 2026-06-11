Watch Wilkens Mathieu vs. Esquiva Falcao Streamed Live from Quebec on June 11

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Esquiva Falcao is set for Thursday, June 11, in Quebec City, and it’s being positioned as a strong super middleweight main event with Mathieu (15-0) defending his NABF title at Théâtre Capitole. The fight is available on DAZN worldwide, and in Quebec it also streams on Punching Grace, with coverage listed to begin around 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

This matchup has appeal because it pairs a fast-rising undefeated Canadian contender with a seasoned Brazilian challenger who brings elite amateur pedigree. Mathieu enters as the local attraction, while Falcao (32-2) adds experience and credibility, which makes the card feel like more than just a routine title defense.

The homecoming angle also helps sell the event. Mathieu has been featured as a rising name at 168 pounds, and the Quebec City setting gives the bout a regional-event feel with real stakes for both fighters.

The co-main event will truly be another main event, with the vacant WBA interim super featherweight world championship on the line between two former world title challengers: Quebec’s Leïla Beaudoin (14-2) and powerful Colombian fighter Paulina Angel (7-2-2).

Fight fans can watch the vent on DAZN worldwide, with the event listed on the DAZN platform for live streaming and on-demand viewing. Punching Grace in Quebec, where the fight is also advertised as streaming live.

The bout is listed to start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, so viewers should be ready a bit early in case the undercard runs ahead of schedule.

Stylistically, this is the kind of fight that can produce action if Mathieu presses at home and Falcao uses his experience to disrupt rhythm of the unbeaten hometown hero. The promotional buzz around the event has emphasized that it is a solid matchup, not just a showcase, which is a good sign for fans wanting a meaningful main event that has the potential to be a tactical boxing match.