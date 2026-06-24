Xander Zayas vs. Boots Ennis Final Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Before Saturday’s Big Fight

Fight week is officially here, and boxing fans don’t have to wait until Saturday night to get their fix. Xander Zayas and Jaron “Boots” Ennis are set to come face-to-face one final time before fight night at the final press conference live stream, with the two unbeaten warriors squaring off verbally before they do so with their fists.

The final press conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, at 5:25 PM EDT, giving fans one more opportunity to soak in the atmosphere before one of the most compelling junior middleweight matchups in recent memory.

Fans can catch the press conference live and free. The event will be simulcast across DAZN platforms as well as the official Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank YouTube channels, making it accessible to boxing enthusiasts around the world without a subscription or pay-per-view purchase.

Xander Zayas will defend his WBO and WBA World Junior Middleweight titles against Jaron “Boots” Ennis at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, June 27, live and exclusively on DAZN PPV, in an event brought to you by Matchroom in association with Top Rank.

Zayas unified the titles in January 2026 in Puerto Rico in a thrilling contest with Abass Baraou via split decision, becoming the youngest unified ruler in the sport and the first Puerto Rican to unify at the weight. Ennis, meanwhile, is looking to become a two-weight unified champion — and does so after just one fight, and one round, up at his new weight, having unified the welterweight division in April 2025 with a destructive performance over Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City.

The build-up to this fight has been electric. Zayas has fired shots at Ennis, accusing the Philadelphia native of fighting opponents “trying to pay child support” in the early stages of his career, and suggesting Ennis’ record is padded. Ennis, for his part, has made his intentions crystal clear. His warning shot has been blunt: “I’m the biggest name at 154! It doesn’t matter who has the belts — they’re coming home with me.”

For his part, Zayas has embraced the moment with the confidence of a champion. “I feel like I’m growing. I’m getting better. I’m getting stronger. I’m getting sharper,” he said. “Every time I step into the ring, there’s something new you guys are seeing from me.”

Oddsmakers have Ennis as a heavy favorite, listed at -600, while Zayas comes in as the underdog at +400 — though many observers believe this fight is far closer than the numbers suggest.

The full fight card boasts a loaded undercard. Supporting bouts include Emiliano Vargas (17-0) vs. Bryce Mills (22-1) in a super lightweight clash, Ben Whittaker (11-0-1) vs. Richard Rivera (27-2) at light heavyweight, and Jahi Tucker vs. Euri Cedeno for vacant middleweight titles.

Fight Night Details

The main card begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 27, with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 10:45 PM ET / 7:45 PM PT. The fight is available on DAZN PPV for $74.99 in the U.S.

Before all of that, though, Thursday’s final press conference promises fireworks of its own. With two undefeated champions, two passionate fan bases — Puerto Rican and Philadelphian — and bragging rights on the line, don’t expect either man to hold back at the microphone.