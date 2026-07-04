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Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell Free Livestream Undercard Fights

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Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell weigh in at Cleveland Ohio
Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell after weigh-in

Abdullah Mason Set for Hometown Title Defense Tonight in Cleveland — Prelims and Undercard Stream Free

Boxing’s youngest reigning world champion returns to the ring tonight as WBO lightweight titleholder Abdullah Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) headlines “The Fight” series debut at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center. The bout was originally set against former two-time junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina of Wales, but Cordina was forced to withdraw this past week after a visa issue prevented him from traveling to the United States. Stepping in on short notice is Ohio’s own Albert Bell (28-0, 9 KOs), who gets a title shot in his home state after previously being booked for a different card before the switch.

The 22-year-old Mason will be fighting in front of a hometown crowd for the first time in his career, and the card carries extra weight as part of a July 4th Independence Day celebration in “The Land.”

Main Card
The main card, including Mason-Bell, airs on TNT and DAZN beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The co-feature features featherweight titleholder Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington defending against Mexico’s Rene Palacios, while Cleveland native and U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson takes on unbeaten Christopher Guerrero in a welterweight clash. Also on the main broadcast: undefeated lightweight Deric “Scooter” Davis faces Carlos Ramos in an eight-round bout.

Undercard/Prelims

For fans looking for free streaming options, the early prelim bouts typically air on Top Rank’s and DAZN’s social media channels (YouTube, X/Twitter) ahead of the main broadcast — this has been the standard setup for previous Top Rank cards on this venue.

The undercard includes two four-round bouts featuring Mason’s own brothers: lightweight Abdurrahman Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) and super featherweight Ibrahim Mason (2-0, 2 KOs), both looking to build on their unbeaten records on the same night as their older brother’s title defense.

How to Watch

Main card: TNT and DAZN (subscription), 8 p.m. ET
Prelims/undercard: Free via Top Rank and DAZN YouTube channels (check their official pages closer to fight time for the exact stream link)

Fans should double-check DAZN and Top Rank’s official platforms today for exact prelim start times, as free-stream schedules can shift on fight day.

A hometown title defense on the 250th anniversary of American independence was always going to be a milestone night for Mason and for Cleveland boxing, and the late opponent change only raises the stakes: Bell arrives with an unbeaten record and a chance to make the most of a golden opportunity, while Mason will look to prove that a shortened camp for a new opponent won’t slow down his rise as the sport’s youngest reigning champion.