Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) makes its Los Angeles debut this Saturday, July 18, 2026, with BKB 56 headed to The Novo at LA Live. The stacked 13-fight card is topped by a super welterweight showdown between former WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz and fellow boxing veteran Dominic Salcido, marking Ortiz’s first walk into the bare-knuckle “Trigon.”

Main Event: Victor Ortiz vs. Dominic Salcido

Ortiz, who owns a professional boxing record of 33-7-3 with 25 knockouts across a 43-fight career, steps into bare-knuckle competition for the first time against Salcido, who enters with a 0-0 bare-knuckle mark but a seasoned pro boxing background. Both fighters made weight at Friday’s official weigh-in, coming in at 153.6 pounds apiece for the super welterweight headliner.

The lineup also features several recognizable combat-sports veterans making their mark in the bare-knuckle format, including former junior middleweight boxing title challenger Alfredo Angulo, former unified world boxing champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Henry Corrales, LT Nelson, and Adel Altamimi.

Full BKB 56 Card (with official weigh-in numbers)

Super welterweight (Main Event): Victor Ortiz (153.6) vs. Dominic Salcido (153.6)

Super middleweight (Co-Main): Alfredo Angulo (168.8) vs. Rashad Bowens (166)

Super welterweight: LT Nelson (154.4) vs. Serob Minasyan (154.8)

Super welterweight: Henry Corrales (154.4) vs. Ihor Blazhenko (153.8)

Super welterweight: Adel Altamimi (153.8) vs. Eduardo Perez (155)

Middleweight: Rowdy Montgomery (160) vs. Cub Hawkins (161)

Light heavyweight: Ozzie Alvarez (175) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (180.5)

Heavyweight: Jesse Sparks (256.4) vs. Darius Lesane (214)

Super lightweight: Joseph Diaz (141.7) vs. Nate Williams (139.3)

Super cruiserweight: Said Abdulgaziev (190) vs. Zion Tomlinson (190.4)

Super middleweight: Danny Ramirez (168.4) vs. JD Burns (166.4)

Featherweight: Jorge Martinez (127) vs. Ryan Venable (126)

Lightweight: Jackie Cataline (135) vs. Alexa Gracias (134.4)

Card and bout order subject to change.

How to Watch BKB 56

Prelims (Free): The BKB 56 preliminary card streams live and free on TikTok, Swerve TV and Adrenaline+, giving fans an early look at rising prospects before the main card kicks off.

Main Card:

United States & Canada: Live on VICE TV starting at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

UK & Ireland: Live on talkSPORT

Poland: Live on Fight Klub

BKB events also air on tape delay in additional territories via FUSE, beIN Sports (English and Spanish), and Fight Network.

Fans without cable access can also stream through BKB’s official digital platform, which offers HD coverage of every bout on the card with no blackouts, plus replay access after the event.

Following its Los Angeles debut, BKB has already announced its next stop: a Mexico debut set for September 19 in Tijuana, continuing the promotion’s international expansion after years of building a footprint across the U.S., UK, and beyond.