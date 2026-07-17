Diego Pacheco vs. Immanuwel Aleem Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on July 18

CARSON, CA — Matchroom Boxing is bringing a loaded night of action to the historic Dignity Health Sports Park this Saturday, July 18. While the main card features local phenom Diego Pacheco defending his WBC Silver and WBO International Super-Middleweight titles against dangerous veteran Immanuwel Aleem on DAZN, fans worldwide can watch the preliminary action entirely for free.

The official preliminary card will stream live globally on the Matchroom Boxing and DAZN YouTube channels. The free broadcast gives combat sports fans unfiltered access to an undercard packed with rising stars, explosive knockout artists, and highly anticipated international debuts.

At the top of the bill, the 25-year-old Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) is eager to launch the second chapter of his career. Backed by a newly signed promotional extension with Eddie Hearn and guided by Hall of Fame trainer Buddy McGirt, the towering Los Angeles native needs an impressive performance to solidify his status as the mandatory challenger for a world title shot. He faces a highly motivated Aleem (22-4-3, 14 KOs), a battle-tested veteran who has vowed to disrupt the division and derail Pacheco’s championship aspirations.

Before the main event fighters make their walks to the ring, the YouTube preliminary stream will serve up a diverse showcase of boxing talent. Heavy-hitting Matchroom prospects and local favorites are scheduled to compete, offering a glimpse at the next generation of boxing royalty.

Among the highly anticipated undercard attractions, British heavyweight sensation William Atang makes his highly anticipated American debut. Known for his devastating power, Atang aims to extend his undefeated record and introduce himself to the U.S. market in spectacular fashion. Joining him on the free stream is the fast-rising Frank Espinoza, who enters the ring searching for his fifth consecutive knockout victory.

Local Southern California favorite Criztec Bazaldua is also slated for undercard action, promising to bring a raucous crowd and high energy to the outdoor stadium. The preliminary matchups are designed to deliver maximum action, ensuring that the “War Grounds” of Carson live up to their historic reputation.

The free YouTube preliminary broadcast is scheduled to begin this Saturday, July 18 at 3:00 PM PT. It provides the perfect lead-in to the main DAZN broadcast, which features a crucial IBF lightweight eliminator between Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz and Albert Bell.

Boxing fans can subscribe to the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel ahead of time to set notifications for the live event. Don’t miss a single minute of the action as these prospects fight for their future under the California sun.