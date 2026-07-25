Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu Free Fight Prelims Streaming Live on Prime Video

Boxing doesn’t get many nights like this. On Saturday, July 25 in the United States (Sunday, July 26 down under), Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Tim “The Phoenix” Tszyu step into the ring at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia, in a middleweight showdown that carries the weight of two comeback stories at once.

Spence, the former unified welterweight king, hasn’t fought since a brutal ninth-round stoppage loss to Terence Crawford back in 2023. He’s dealt with injuries, a car accident that derailed his training, and open speculation about retirement. Now, working with trainer Ronnie Shields, he’s stepping up in weight for his middleweight debut, looking to prove there’s still a championship-caliber fighter behind the 28-1 record.

Tszyu, son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, is chasing something just as personal. After back-to-back losses to Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev, he’s rebuilding his case as Australia’s biggest boxing star — and he’s never lost on home soil. A win in front of his own crowd at Afterpay Arena wouldn’t just save his résumé; it would be a statement to the rest of the division.

It’s the kind of matchup fans have started calling a crossroads fight: two former champions, both a loss away from serious questions about what’s next, colliding in a 12-round main event billed simply as “USA vs. AUS.”

The main card isn’t a one-fight show. Also on the bill is a 10-round lightweight attraction between undefeated prospect Ahmad Reda and Australian Olympian Paul Fleming — a clash of styles between a rising puncher and a decorated amateur looking to make his mark as a pro. Expect a full slate of PBC-style action before the main event ring walks, with the card built to keep the Sydney crowd loud from the opening bell to the final round of the headliner.

How to Watch Spence vs Tszyu

Date: Saturday, July 25 (U.S.) / Sunday, July 26 (Australia)

Venue: Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

Main card start: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Main event ring walks: Expected around 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT

Broadcast: PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video and DAZN (DAZN Ultimate subscribers get it included; other tiers require the PPV purchase)

Watch the Prelims Live

The undercard action kicks off the night well before the pay-per-view main card, with prelim bouts streaming live for fans who want to catch every fight on the schedule — not just the headliner. Tune in early to see the full card build toward the main event, catch the first punches from the night’s rising prospects, and get a feel for the Afterpay Arena crowd before Spence and Tszyu make their walks.

Whether you’re in it for Spence’s redemption arc or Tszyu’s hometown stand, this is a card built around stakes that feel real. Get there early, watch the prelims, and settle in for a main event that could reshape both men’s careers.