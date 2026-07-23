Tyson Fury vs. Mariusz Wach Fight — Watch It Live in Pattaya, Thailand

Tyson Fury is stepping back into the ring on Friday for a heavyweight bout against veteran journeyman Mariusz Wach, in what looks like a tune-up fight with much bigger stakes lurking behind it. But fans hoping to stream the action live online are out of luck — this one won’t be broadcast anywhere.

Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) faces the 46-year-old Wach (39-13, 20 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round contest at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya. It’s an unusual venue for a fighter of Fury’s stature — the stadium normally hosts Muay Thai kickboxing cards seven nights a week — and only about 1,500 ticketed fans will be in the building to see it live in person.

The bout is billed for the inaugural WBC Humanitarian Title, with ticket proceeds going to the Father Ray Foundation, a Pattaya-based charity.

On paper, it’s a mismatch. Wach has dropped seven of his last ten fights, including a unanimous-decision loss to Viktor Vykhryst back in March, and sportsbooks have installed Fury as roughly a -3500 favorite. Wach’s last moment on boxing’s biggest stage came in 2012, when he unsuccessfully challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the unified heavyweight titles — a fight he lost lopsidedly. He has also recently dabbled in MMA, taking part in a 1-vs-3 exhibition bout.

For Fury, this marks his second outing of 2026, following an April win over Arslanbek Makhmudov in London. That fight ended a run of back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk that had prompted Fury to announce his retirement in January 2025. He un-retired, in part, because of the pull of a much bigger fight on the horizon.

The real intrigue isn’t Wach — it’s what comes next. One day after Fury fights in Thailand, fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua takes on Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in his own tune-up bout. If both Fury and Joshua win this weekend, boxing insiders expect the long-awaited Fury-Joshua showdown to finally be booked for later in 2026.

In that light, Friday’s fight in Pattaya is less a genuine sporting contest and more a formality — a chance for Fury, at 37, to shake off ring rust and stay sharp ahead of the fight that could define the final act of his career.

How to Watch: You Can’t — At Least Not Live

Here’s the catch for fans: Fury vs. Wach will not be broadcast or streamed live anywhere. There is no pay-per-view, no cable broadcast, and no official livestream. Fury himself confirmed the fight won’t air in real time.

Instead, the bout is being filmed as part of Season 3 of Netflix’s docuseries At Home with the Furys, which follows Fury’s life inside and outside the ring. Footage from the fight is expected to surface later this year when that season airs — meaning fans will effectively be watching a replay, packaged as reality television, rather than a live sporting event.

The only way to see it as it happens is to be one of the roughly 1,500 fans inside Max Muay Thai Stadium on fight night.

Fight Details

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Location: Max Muay Thai Stadium, Pattaya, Thailand

Estimated start time: Around 8–11 a.m. ET (evening local time in Thailand); exact ring-walk time not officially announced

Broadcast: None — no live TV or streaming option

Where to eventually watch: Netflix, via At Home with the Furys Season 3, later in 2026

Also on the card: Several undercard heavyweight, light-heavyweight, and cruiserweight bouts featuring largely regional fighters

For now, boxing fans will have to wait for Netflix — and keep an eye on Saturday’s Joshua fight — to see whether the sport finally gets the Fury-Joshua blockbuster it’s been chasing for years.