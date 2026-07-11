UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 – Fight Card, Start Time, and How to Watch Live

Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon this Saturday, July 11, 2026, when he headlines UFC 329 against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event marks McGregor’s first fight since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, ending a five-year absence from active competition. Standing across the Octagon will be Holloway, the two-time UFC featherweight champion and former BMF titleholder, in what promises to be one of the most talked-about cards of International Fight Week.

The co-main event also carries real stakes in the lightweight division, as Benoit Saint Denis looks to solidify his position as a top contender against England’s Paddy Pimblett, who is coming off a decision loss to lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

The Rematch, 13 Years in the Making

McGregor and Holloway first met on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston — a bout that took place at the very start of both men’s UFC careers. McGregor won that fight by unanimous decision. Thirteen years later, the two return to settle unfinished business, but this time under very different circumstances: the rematch is contested at welterweight (170 pounds) over five rounds, marking Holloway’s official debut in the division.

McGregor, 37, enters as the biggest commercial draw in UFC history, looking to prove he can still compete at the top level after his lengthy layoff. Holloway, 34, is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira in March and will look to add a statement win over one of the sport’s most recognizable stars to his already decorated resume.

UFC 329 Date, Start Times, and Location

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Early Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Main Card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

The event closes out International Fight Week, which also includes the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Full UFC 329 Fight Card

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway (Welterweight)

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett (Lightweight)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista (Bantamweight)

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (Flyweight)

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney (Lightweight)

Prelims

Nikita Krylov vs. Robert Whittaker (Light Heavyweight)

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison (Heavyweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez (Bantamweight)

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III (Featherweight)

Early Prelims

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong (Women’s Flyweight)

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida (Middleweight)

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza (Bantamweight)

Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden (Flyweight)

How to Watch UFC 329 Live Online

UFC 329 streams live in the United States exclusively on Paramount+, with the entire card — early prelims, prelims, and main card — included at no additional pay-per-view cost for subscribers.

Early prelims and prelims: Stream live on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Main card: Stream live on Paramount+ starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the McGregor vs. Holloway main event expected to walk out later in the broadcast.

To watch, fans can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription through the Paramount+ website or app, available on smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile phones, tablets, and web browsers. International viewers should check local broadcast partners, as UFC’s international rights holders vary by region.

Fans looking to catch year-round MMA content, including replays and additional combat sports programming, can also check out UFC Fight Pass as a companion subscription.