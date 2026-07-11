UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 – The Notorious Returns – Live Stream on Paramount+

Five years after a broken leg ended his 2021 trilogy fight in shocking fashion, Conor McGregor is back in the Octagon — and the UFC couldn’t have picked a bigger stage for it. UFC 329 lands tonight at T-Mobile Arena as the centerpiece of International Fight Week, headlined by a welterweight rematch between two of the sport’s most decorated stars: McGregor and former featherweight and BMF champion Max Holloway.

McGregor and Holloway first met in August 2013, early in both of their UFC careers, in a featherweight bout that McGregor won by unanimous decision. Since then, both men have built Hall of Fame-caliber résumés — McGregor as the promotion’s first simultaneous two-division champion, and Holloway as a long-reigning featherweight king who later added a signature win over lightweight champion Justin Gaethje to his highlight reel.

Now they run it back at 170 pounds, with Holloway making his welterweight debut and McGregor attempting the most improbable comeback of his career. At Thursday’s press conference, McGregor made his ambitions clear, framing this as the first step toward reclaiming championship gold across multiple divisions.

UFC 329 stacks the undercard with legitimate title implications and can’t-miss action:

Co-Main Event: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett — lightweight

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista — bantamweight

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh — flyweight

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney — lightweight

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov — middleweight

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison — heavyweight

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez — bantamweight

Plus a full slate of prelim action featuring rising prospects looking to make a statement on one of the year’s biggest cards.

How to Watch

Early Prelims: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

Prelims: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

Main Card: 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

The entire event — prelims through the main card — streams live on Paramount+ in the United States, included free for subscribers. For more information visit: www.UFC.com

McGregor remains the biggest commercial draw in UFC history, and his comeback fight arrives amid enormous anticipation regardless of where he stands after the long layoff. Holloway, meanwhile, enters as the betting favorite and with a chance to settle a 13-year-old score while adding another milestone win to his resume.

Whether you’re tuning in for nostalgia, for Holloway’s redemption arc, or just for a stacked night of fights, UFC 329 is shaping up to be one of the promotion’s most-watched events of the year.