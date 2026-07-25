Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu Fight in Australia, Free Live Stream Prelims on YouTube

SYDNEY, Australia — Nearly three years after a brutal ninth-round stoppage loss to Terence Crawford ended his undisputed reign, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. steps back between the ropes Saturday night in enemy territory, taking on hometown favorite Tim Tszyu in a middleweight crossroads fight that carries retirement implications for the loser.

The card, presented by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), unfolds Saturday, July 25 at Afterpay Arena in Sydney (early Sunday morning local time), with the main pay-per-view broadcast beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video and DAZN. Fans looking for a taste of the action before reaching for their wallets can catch the undercard for free, as PBC’s prelims stream kicks off two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.

Spence, 28-1 with 22 knockouts, hasn’t fought since Crawford handed him the first loss of his career in July 2023, a defeat that ended his run as the sport’s unified 147-pound champion. The Dallas native has spoken candidly about the toll the layoff took, citing a car accident, a serious eye injury, and the need for mental reset. Now 36, Spence makes the jump from welterweight all the way to a full 160-pound middleweight limit — a division he’s never previously campaigned in.

Tszyu, 27-3, arrives with plenty on the line of his own. The Australian star once held the interim and then full WBO super-welterweight title before dropping a bloody decision to Sebastian Fundora, getting stopped by Bakhram Murtazaliev, and falling short again in the Fundora rematch. Two straight wins have since rebuilt his momentum, and a victory over a name as big as Spence’s would be the signature win of his career, delivered in front of a partisan home crowd.

The bout was originally slated for a 158-pound catchweight before Spence reportedly requested the full middleweight limit of 160. Both fighters made weight at 159 pounds.

Topping the pay-per-view undercard is a co-main event between two-division champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and Liam Wilson. Also featured: former unified champion Jermall Charlo returns against Australia’s Koen Mazoudier, undefeated prospect Ahmad Reda meets Australian Olympian Paul Fleming, and unbeaten middleweights Callum Peters and Ivan Actis square off.

The free prelims card adds two more Australian prospects to the mix: unbeaten light heavyweight Paulo Aokuso takes on the Dominican Republic’s Luis Antonio Tejeda in a 10-round bout, while Australian Olympian Tina Rahimi makes her professional debut against Sacha Ryan Dryden in a four-round bantamweight fight.

How to Watch

Free Prelims: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT — streaming live and free on PBC and DAZN YouTube channels.

Main Pay-Per-View Card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video and DAZN, priced at $79.99 in the U.S. (DAZN Ultimate subscribers get the PPV included at no extra cost).

Main event ring walks: expected around 11:15 p.m. ET, depending on how the undercard plays out.

Both fighters have acknowledged the stakes bluntly: a loss here likely pushes retirement talk from speculation to inevitability. For Spence, it’s a chance to prove he still belongs among the sport’s elite after the longest layoff of his career. For Tszyu, it’s an opportunity to author the biggest win of his career on home soil and reestablish himself as a threat at 160 pounds. Oddsmakers have installed Spence as the favorite, with some books pricing him at 2/1 to win inside the distance.

Whatever happens, Saturday’s card offers something for every kind of fan — a free look at rising Australian talent before the sport’s most anticipated comeback story plays out on pay-per-view.