BKB 58: Gustavo Trujillo, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Start Time, How to Watch Bare-Knuckle Boxing Livestream

Bare-knuckle boxing returns to Miami tonight as BKB 58 brings a stacked lineup of championship fights, high-profile debuts, and explosive matchups to the James L. Knight Center on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The event marks a return to Bare Knuckle Boxing’s South Florida roots and serves as the finale of the promotion’s ambitious “Summer of BKB” world tour. With heavyweight gold on the line, an Olympic champion making his bare-knuckle debut, and several title fights scheduled, BKB 58 is shaping up to be one of the promotion’s biggest cards to date.

BKB 58 Main Event: Gustavo Trujillo vs. Mick Terrill

The headline matchup took an unexpected turn when BKB Heavyweight Champion Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo was forced to accept a late replacement opponent.

Trujillo will now defend his heavyweight championship against veteran Mick Terrill, who stepped in on short notice after Mark O’Neil withdrew because of visa issues.

The change creates a fascinating matchup between two experienced finishers. Trujillo will look to protect his championship, while Terrill enters with the opportunity to make an immediate impact in one of bare-knuckle boxing’s biggest fights.

Yuriorkis Gamboa Makes Bare-Knuckle Debut

One of the biggest attractions on the BKB 58 card is the debut of Olympic gold medalist and former multi-division world champion Yuriorkis “El Ciclón de Guantánamo” Gamboa.

Gamboa makes the transition to bare-knuckle boxing against Yesner Talavera in a featured super lightweight contest. The former elite professional boxer brings extensive championship experience and explosive hand speed into the unique BKB format.

His debut is one of the night’s most anticipated storylines as fans get their first look at how his traditional boxing skills translate to the three-sided Trigon.

BKB 58 Title Fights

The championship action extends well beyond the heavyweight main event.

Super Featherweight Champion Alberto Blas puts his title on the line against Brandon Birr, while Yunieski Gonzalez and Ethan George meet for the vacant Cruiserweight Championship.

With multiple belts at stake, BKB 58 offers plenty of opportunities for established champions to strengthen their legacies and for contenders to break through on a major stage.

More BKB 58 Fights to Watch

The card also features several recognizable names and intriguing matchups, including:

Aspen Ladd vs. Bianca Daimoni — UFC veteran Ladd makes her Trigon debut.

Roberto Duran Jr. vs. Ryan Spivey — another high-profile matchup on the main card.

Uly “Monster” Diaz vs. Gilberto Fuentes — with some listings also naming Jonathan Fuentes as the opponent.

Yampier Ramirez vs. Triston Harrison.

A loaded preliminary card featuring additional bare-knuckle specialists.

BKB has carved out its own identity with a format that combines bare-knuckle competition, wrapped hands, and the three-sided Trigon ring.

The unusual ring configuration encourages constant movement and close-range exchanges, leaving fighters with little room to hide. The result is a fast-paced, physical style of combat built around pressure, precision, and finishing ability.

The promotion has also increasingly blended established boxing names with experienced bare-knuckle fighters, creating crossover matchups that have helped expand BKB’s profile.

How to Watch BKB 58 Live

Fans watching from home have several options depending on their location.

Prelims:

The preliminary fights are scheduled to stream free worldwide on TikTok beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, with additional availability through Swerve TV and Adrenaline+ in select regions.

Main Card:

The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT in North America and is scheduled to air on VICE TV and Telemundo Deportes Ahora.

UK & Ireland:

The event is scheduled for 1:00 a.m. BST on Sunday, August 30, via talkSPORT.

Additional broadcasts may be available through platforms such as FUSE, beIN Sports, and Fight Network depending on your location. Viewers should check local listings and BKB’s official broadcast information for the latest availability.

BKB 58 Venue and Start Time

BKB 58 takes place at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, Florida, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave.

Doors are expected to open at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, with VIP packages and premium ticket options available for fans attending in person.

From a heavyweight championship showdown to Yuriorkis Gamboa’s highly anticipated debut, BKB 58 has all the ingredients for an unforgettable night in Miami.

When the Trigon lights up, the gloves stay off.