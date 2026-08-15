Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott: How to Watch The Middleweight Title Showdown Live

ATLANTA — Claressa Shields returns to the middleweight division Saturday night with another chance to add to an already historic résumé, but standing across the ring will be an unbeaten-at-home champion determined to keep her titles.

Shields will challenge Australia’s Kaye Scott for the WBC and WBA women’s middleweight championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The 10-round bout headlines a Salita Promotions event and marks Shields’ first professional appearance at the venue. The arena lists the event for 5 p.m. ET, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

For viewers watching from home, the fight is available worldwide on DAZN. Recent event guides list the main card for 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), with the Shields-Scott main event expected at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. PT), although the ring-walk time could shift depending on the length of the undercard.

Shields enters the fight with an 18-0 record and three knockouts, while Scott is 5-1-1 with no knockouts. Scott currently holds the WBC and WBA middleweight belts after establishing herself as a world champion in the division.

The matchup is particularly significant because Shields is moving back down to 160 pounds after competing at heavyweight. The Flint, Michigan, native has already become undisputed champion across multiple divisions and won two Olympic gold medals, making another run at undisputed status at middleweight a major part of the fight’s stakes.

Scott, meanwhile, enters the biggest fight of her professional career as the defending champion. The 42-year-old Australian has spoken openly about the opportunity to face one of the sport’s biggest names and is looking to turn what many observers view as an upset opportunity into a defining victory.

What’s on the undercard?

The event features several championship and contender bouts around the main event. Among them are Troy Isley vs. Joseph Hicks at middleweight, Ashleyann Lozada vs. Paulette Cuesta at women’s super bantamweight, Caroline Veyre vs. Bernice Ferreira for women’s super-featherweight titles, and Danielle Perkins vs. Olivia Curry for a women’s light-heavyweight championship.

An originally scheduled Ernesto Mercado vs. Emmanuel Tagoe fight was subsequently listed as canceled on the event card.

How to watch Shields vs. Scott

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Expected main event: Approximately 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT

Streaming: DAZN worldwide

DAZN subscription pricing reported for U.S. viewers includes a Standard plan at $24.99 per month on a 12-month contract, while month-to-month pricing is higher.

Fans who want to attend in person can check the official State Farm Arena event page for ticket information and venue details.

With Shields seeking another world-title achievement and Scott defending two belts on the biggest stage of her career, Saturday night’s Atlanta main event gives women’s boxing another high-profile championship matchup — and gives fans a fight that could reshape the middleweight picture.