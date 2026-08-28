Duel Arena 1 Fight Card: Mike Perry vs. Brandon Jenkins, Stream Start Time and How to Watch Live

Duel Arena 1 is set to make its debut Saturday night in Orlando, but the promotion’s first event will look very different from the card fans originally expected. A late injury to Dillon Danis has forced a change at the top of the lineup, while a controversial internet personality takes center stage in the co-main event.

The combat-sports crossover show takes place August 29, 2026, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The event combines MMA, boxing and kickboxing, with all of the fights taking place inside a traditional ring instead of an MMA cage.

Mike Perry Gets a New Opponent on Short Notice

Mike “Platinum” Perry was originally booked to face Dillon Danis in an MMA main event. That matchup is no longer happening after Danis reportedly withdrew because of an arm injury.

Brandon “The Human Highlight Reel” Jenkins has stepped in as the replacement opponent, accepting the fight with roughly 48 hours to prepare.

Perry enters the bout with a 15-8 MMA record and is one of the more recognizable names on the card. The former UFC fighter has built a reputation around aggressive pressure, powerful striking and entertaining fights. His career has also included a successful run in bare-knuckle competition.

Jenkins, meanwhile, owns a 17-11 MMA record and has experience as a striker across different combat-sports formats. The short-notice nature of the matchup could make the main event particularly unpredictable.

The weigh-ins showed Perry at 182 pounds, with Jenkins coming in at 185.8 pounds.

Because the fight will take place in a ring rather than a cage, fans can expect the contest to have a heavy emphasis on striking and close-range exchanges.

Gypsy Crusader Faces King Azoulay

The co-main event is likely to generate plenty of attention outside the traditional fight community.

Paul “Gypsy Crusader” Miller will face Ben “King” Azoulay in a heavyweight kickboxing bout. Miller is a controversial internet personality who also has previous competitive fighting experience. He recently defeated Supah Hot Fire and weighed 218 pounds for this contest.

Azoulay was considerably lighter at 185.2 pounds, creating a difference of roughly 33 pounds between the two fighters. The unusual matchup was reportedly approved by the Florida athletic commission.

The fight has been promoted around the rivalry between the two internet figures, adding another layer of spectacle to an already unconventional event.

Duel Arena 1 Full Fight Card

The inaugural card features a mixture of veteran fighters, prospects and influencer-driven matchups.

Mike Perry vs. Brandon Jenkins — Catchweight MMA

Paul “Gypsy Crusader” Miller vs. Ben “King” Azoulay — Heavyweight kickboxing

Jimi Manuwa vs. Chase Sherman — Heavyweight boxing

Phil Rowe vs. Javanis Ross — Boxing

Blake Anthony vs. Nate Morrow — Featherweight MMA

Alex Nicholson vs. Brad Taylor — Heavyweight MMA

Ryan Pownall vs. Patrick Clark Jr. (“Velveteen Dream”) — Boxing

Jack Grady vs. Wade Stokan — Influencer boxing

AJ Cunningham vs. Joe Penafiel — Catchweight MMA

Shane King vs. Thomas Phillips — Influencer boxing

The exact bout order could still change, particularly following the late alteration to the main event.

When Is Duel Arena 1?

Duel Arena 1 takes place Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Kia Center in Orlando.

The reported schedule is:

Venue: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Date: Saturday, August 29

Doors open: Around 6 p.m. ET

First fight: Around 7 p.m. ET

Fight times can move depending on how long the earlier bouts last, so viewers should check the promotion’s official channels for any last-minute changes.

How to Watch Mike Perry vs. Brandon Jenkins

Duel Arena 1 is being offered as a $29.99 pay-per-view event in supported regions.

The event can be purchased and streamed through the official Duel Arena website: www.duelarena.tv, with PlayLive providing the streaming service. International availability, supported devices and broadcast details may vary by location.

Some preliminary material or related programming may be available for free online, but the main event is being presented as a PPV broadcast.

Why Duel Arena 1 Is Worth Watching

Duel Arena 1 is taking a different approach from a traditional MMA promotion. Instead of focusing exclusively on one combat-sports discipline, the event brings together MMA, boxing, kickboxing and influencer bouts on the same card.

The last-minute change to Mike Perry’s opponent adds even more intrigue. Perry was preparing for Danis before Jenkins accepted the fight on extremely short notice, potentially changing the dynamics of the headline matchup.

Then there is the co-main event, where a substantial weight difference and two highly recognizable internet personalities are expected to create plenty of attention.

For fans who enjoy hard-hitting fights, crossover matchups and plenty of personality, Duel Arena 1 could be one of the more unconventional combat-sports events of the year.