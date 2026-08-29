Gypsy Crusader vs. King Azoulay Duel Arena 1 Fight Live Stream Information

Gypsy Crusader vs. King Azoulay Takes Center Stage at Duel Arena 1’s High-Drama Debut

Internet culture collides with combat sports on Saturday, August 29, 2026, when Paul “Gypsy Crusader” Miller steps into the ring against Ben “King” Azoulay in the co-main event of Duel Arena 1. The heavyweight kickboxing bout headlines a night of crossover spectacle at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, as the new promotion launches its first card mixing MMA, boxing, kickboxing, and influencer matchups—all contested inside a traditional boxing-style ring rather than a cage.

Miller, a polarizing online personality with prior combat-sports experience, enters the contest fresh off a recent win over Supah Hot Fire. He tipped the scales at 218 pounds. Azoulay weighed in at 185.2 pounds, creating a roughly 33-pound gap that the Florida athletic commission approved. The significant size difference has only heightened interest in what promoters have framed as a grudge-style showdown between two figures deeply rooted in internet culture.

While the sporting stakes are real, much of the buzz stems from the personalities involved. The matchup stands as one of the event’s primary draws for audiences who follow the growing overlap between online creators and live combat sports.

The co-main sits beneath a main event that itself underwent major upheaval. Mike “Platinum” Perry was originally booked against Dillon Danis under MMA rules. Danis withdrew after an injury involving a serious arm laceration. With approximately 48 hours’ notice, former UFC lightweight Brandon “The Human Highlight Reel” Jenkins accepted the replacement bout, now set for catchweight.

Perry (15-8 MMA) brings his trademark relentless pressure and heavy hands, bolstered by a successful bare-knuckle career and a recent stoppage of Nate Diaz. Jenkins (17-11 MMA) arrives with proven striking and knockout power across multiple formats, including kickboxing. At the weigh-ins, Perry came in at 182 pounds and Jenkins at 185.8 pounds. The absence of a cage fence is expected to encourage more continuous stand-up exchanges, giving the fight a distinctly different texture from standard MMA.

Full Fight Card

Duel Arena 1 features a varied lineup of veterans, prospects, and internet-adjacent names:

Mike Perry vs. Brandon Jenkins — Catchweight MMA

Paul “Gypsy Crusader” Miller vs. Ben “King” Azoulay — Heavyweight kickboxing

Jimi Manuwa vs. Chase Sherman — Heavyweight boxing

Phil Rowe vs. Javanis Ross — Boxing (approximately 175 pounds)

Blake Anthony vs. Nate Morrow — Featherweight MMA

Alex Nicholson vs. Brad Taylor — Heavyweight MMA

Ryan Pownall vs. Patrick Clark Jr. (“Velveteen Dream”) — Boxing

Jack Grady vs. Wade Stokan — Influencer boxing

AJ Cunningham vs. Joe Penafiel — Catchweight/lightweight MMA

Shane King vs. Thomas Phillips — Influencer boxing

Additional undercard bouts are expected. The running order remains subject to change given the late main-event replacement and the realities of a debut promotion.

Event Schedule

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Venue: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Doors: Approximately 6:00 p.m. ET

First fight: Approximately 7:00 p.m. ET

Exact timing can shift depending on the pace of earlier contests. Official channels remain the best source for any last-minute adjustments.

How to Watch the Live Stream

Duel Arena 1 is available as a one-time pay-per-view priced at $29.99. Purchase and stream the main card at duelarena.tv, with PlayLive providing the streaming platform. Availability varies by region; confirm device compatibility and access details on the official site.

Some preliminary or promotional material may appear on free platforms such as YouTube, but the core event is a PPV broadcast. Follow the promotion’s social-media accounts for weigh-in recaps, card updates, and real-time information.

Duel Arena 1 deliberately occupies the space between traditional combat sports and entertainment-driven crossover events. Experienced fighters share the card with recognizable online personalities. Staging every bout in a ring rather than a cage sets it apart from conventional MMA presentations. The short-notice main-event switch and the sizable weight disparity in the co-main only add layers of unpredictability.

For viewers drawn to heavyweight kickboxing drama, high-stakes MMA, classic boxing, and the personalities that fuel modern combat culture, Gypsy Crusader vs. King Azoulay and the rest of Duel Arena 1 offer a distinctive live-stream experience this Saturday night.