Iglesias vs. Zaren World Title Fight Headlines Record-Breaking Quebec City Card on October 8

MONTREAL, August 14, 2026 — Quebec City’s Théâtre Capitole is set for a landmark night of boxing on October 8, when Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) presents a nine-fight card featuring a record nine championship belts at stake, including three world titles.

The headline bout will see undefeated knockout artist Osleys “El Tornado” Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) make the first defense of his unified IBF and IBO super-middleweight championships against unbeaten Danish contender Oliver “The Great Dane” Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs). In the co-main event, rising Quebec star Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) will defend his NABF super-middleweight title against former world title challenger Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs).

EOTTM president Camille Estephan emphasized the significance of the event, noting that nine titles on a single Quebec card is an unprecedented achievement. He also highlighted the Théâtre Capitole as an ideal setting for an event of this scale, praising the historic venue and its close connection between fans and the action.

Iglesias Faces Undefeated Danish Challenger

Iglesias enters the main event as one of boxing’s most dangerous champions. The Cuban-born knockout artist captured the vacant IBF super-middleweight championship last April when Pavel Silyagin was forced to retire after eight rounds. Before that, Iglesias stopped Vladimir Shishkin in the eighth round to earn his world-title opportunity.

Those performances are consistent with the champion’s remarkable record. Iglesias has stopped 14 of his 15 professional opponents, giving him a 93% knockout rate, reportedly the highest among reigning world champions across all divisions.

Standing opposite him will be Zaren, an unbeaten former super-middleweight Intercontinental champion and current IBF No. 5 contender. The Dane has competed throughout Europe and challenged for major regional honors. He is now trained by Danish boxing legend Mikkel Kessler, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Zaren believes the opportunity represents the realization of a childhood ambition and says he will enter Quebec with complete confidence.

“Iglesias is strong, tall and powerful, and I know he intimidates even the best fighters in the world. But he doesn’t intimidate me. I know what I’m capable of, and I’m coming to Quebec to win.”

A victory would make Zaren the first Danish fighter since his trainer Kessler to capture a world championship.

Mathieu Continues His Rapid Ascent

The co-main event features one of the fastest-rising young fighters in the super-middleweight division. At just 21 years old, Wilkens Mathieu will put his NABF title on the line against Shishkin.

Mathieu became the first fighter to stop Olympic medalist Esquiva Falcao last June, doing so in the main event of EOTTM’s inaugural show at the Capitole. That victory followed his October triumph over Shakeel Phinn and helped propel Mathieu into the rankings of all four major sanctioning organizations.

The Quebec prospect is currently ranked No. 8 by the WBC, No. 14 by the WBA, and No. 15 by both the WBO and IBF. Rather than settling for a place among the division’s top contenders, Mathieu has made it clear that he is targeting the championship level.

He sees the Shishkin fight as another important step toward that goal, pointing out that both William Scull and Iglesias went on to compete for world championships after defeating the Russian contender.

“I already believe I’m ready to beat anyone in the world at 168 pounds,” Mathieu said.

Beaudoin Makes First World Title Defense

Quebec favorite Leïla Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) will make her second consecutive appearance at the Capitole and her first defense of the WBA interim super-featherweight championship.

Beaudoin captured the title last June with a dominant performance against Colombia’s Paulina Angel, becoming only the third Quebec woman in history to win a world championship. Her first challenger has yet to be announced.

The Bas-Saint-Laurent native says she is already feeling confident despite her training camp only recently getting underway.

“Winning a world title is one thing, but defending it is another,” Beaudoin said. “With the crowd behind me again, I don’t intend to disappoint my fans.”

Undefeated EOTTM Fighters Collide

The card will also feature a rare in-house matchup, with Dzmitry Asanau (13-0, 7 KOs) taking on Montreal’s Luis Santana (16-0, 7 KOs).

The fight marks the first meeting between two EOTTM fighters in more than five years. Asanau, a two-time Olympian and former WBC and IBF continental lightweight champion, enters the contest ranked No. 3 by the WBC and No. 4 by the IBF.

Santana, meanwhile, is the reigning NABF champion and also boasts an undefeated professional record. He most recently won a local matchup against Montreal’s Chann Thonson.

Santana described the matchup as a battle between two members of the same boxing family, but stressed that only one can leave with an unbeaten record intact.

Asanau’s trainer, Samuel Décarie-Drolet, acknowledged the respect between the two camps but made the stakes clear: one of the two undefeated records will disappear on October 8.

More Titles and Top Contenders

The championship-heavy lineup continues with the return of Imam Khataev (12-1, 11 KOs). The Olympic medalist and top-five world contender will defend his NABF light heavyweight championship against Ireland’s Padraig McCrory (20-2, 10 KOs).

Quebec’s Thomas Chabot (13-1, 8 KOs) will also put his WBC featherweight continental championship on the line against Spanish veteran Jose Antonio Sanchez (18-3-1, 6 KOs).

The event will additionally showcase several emerging fighters. EOTTM prospect Erik Israyelyan (6-0, 4 KOs) will meet Canadian prospect Jesse Frank Sallows (6-1, 5 KOs).

An all-Quebec matchup will see Jacob Blais (0-1) of Lanaudière face Yoan Trottier (0-2) of the Capitale-Nationale region. Popular Trois-Rivières fighter Daylen Pepin (2-1) is also scheduled to compete, with his opponent to be announced.

Tickets for the #IglesiasZaren event at the Théâtre Capitole on October 8 are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. The card will be available locally on Punching Grace and distributed internationally by DAZN.