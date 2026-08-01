Lamont Roach Jr. vs William Zepeda Fight on TNT with FREE Livestream Prelims on YouTube

Boxing doesn’t get handed a matchup like this very often — two fighters in their athletic prime, both ranked at the top of a stacked division, both with something to prove, squaring off for a vacant world title. That’s exactly what’s on tap this Saturday, August 1, when Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda meet at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas for the vacant WBC lightweight championship.

This is a genuine clash of styles. Roach (25-1-3, 10 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the slickest technicians in the sport — a fighter who can plant his feet in the pocket, pick his shots, and make elite opposition miss over and over. He’s coming off back-to-back majority draws against Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, two results that left plenty of ringside observers thinking Roach deserved better than a split verdict. Now the former WBA super featherweight champion is moving up to lightweight, chasing a second divisional title and a chance to finally get his hand raised against elite competition.

Standing across the ring is William “El Camarón” Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs), a Mexican volume-punching machine who throws what Roach himself has described as “a billion punches.” Zepeda spent 2024 collecting hardware — first winning interim lightweight gold against Tevin Farmer, then beating him again in a rematch — before suffering the first loss of his career to Shakur Stevenson last July. That defeat opened the door for this fight: after Stevenson was stripped of the WBC belt, it landed right back in the mix for the two men most deserving of a shot at it.

Roach’s boxing IQ and counterpunching against Zepeda’s relentless pressure and volume is as clean a stylistic contrast as this division can offer. Can Roach make Zepeda respect distance and pick him apart on the counter? Or does Zepeda’s suffocating output eventually find cracks in that defense? Either way, promoters, broadcasters, and fighters alike are already floating the words “Fight of the Year candidate” — and for once, that’s not just hype talking.

This isn’t a one-fight night. The co-main event is a title fight in its own right, with IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla defending his belt against former world champion Robson Conceição — meaning fight fans get two world title fights in the same 135-pound division on the same card. Round that out with Raul Curiel vs. Quinton Randall, Charles Conwell vs. Paul Kroll, and a run of unbeaten prospects looking to make a statement in Las Vegas, and this is a card built for boxing purists and casual fans alike.

How to Watch

Main card: Saturday, August 1 — coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and truTV, streaming worldwide on DAZN. Main event ring walks are expected around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

Prelims — free on YouTube: Get there early. The night kicks off with a stacked preliminary card streaming live and free on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. It’s the best way to catch the young, undefeated prospects on the undercard before the cameras cut over to the main broadcast — no subscription, no login, just pull up YouTube and watch.

Whether you’re tuning in for the free prelims or staying up for the main event, Saturday night in Vegas has the makings of a genuinely special lightweight championship fight. Don’t miss it.