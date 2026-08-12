Legendary World Champion Bill Judd Launches ‘Boxer’s Journey: The Rising Pro’s Series’ to Transform Small-Hall Professional Boxing

LEGENDARY WORLD CHAMPION BILL JUDD LAUNCHES ‘BOXER’S JOURNEY: THE RISING PRO’S SERIES’ THAT’S SET TO TRANSFORM SMALL HALL PROFESSIONAL BOXING

New professionally sanctioned platform gives rising fighters the essential ring time, momentum, and opportunities they need to build their careers.

BETHNAL GREEN, LONDON – August 2026 — Combat sports legend and former World Champion Bill Judd is proud to announce the official launch of Boxer’s Journey: The Rising Pro’s Series, a groundbreaking professionally sanctioned boxing platform designed to reshape the landscape of fighter development.

Created to bridge the critical gap in the professional ranks, Boxers Journey offers emerging talent the structured platform, competitive fights, and regular activity they deserve. Whether a prospect is making a highly anticipated professional debut or a seasoned contender looking to stay active and climb the rankings, the series provides a direct pathway to success.

“Too many talented fighters stall in their careers simply because they lack regular activity and the right opportunities,” said Bill Judd, Founder of Boxer’s Journey. “I’ve lived this sport from the bottom to the very top. I created Boxers Journey to be the platform I wish I had—giving rising fighters more opportunities, more activity, and the vital experience they need to move their careers forward safely and legitimately.”

Event Details:

What: Boxer’s Journey: The Rising Pro’s Series (Inaugural Event)

Where: Bethnal Green, London

When: 10th October

The inaugural Bethnal Green event promises an electric night of top-tier matchups, showcasing the next generation of boxing superstars eager to make an impact on a recognised professional stage.

Interested Managers/Boxers please contact Bill Judd on Phone/WhatsApp +44 (0)7956 578449 or e.mail: billjudd342@gmail.com

About Boxers Journey

Boxers Journey is a premier, professionally sanctioned boxing series dedicated to cultivating rising professional talent. Founded by combat sports icon Bill Judd, the Boxer’s Journey is committed to maximising fighter activity, delivering thrilling matches, and building sustainable careers within the sport of boxing.