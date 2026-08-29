Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron Free MVPW06 Fight Prelims Live Stream

BIRMINGHAM, England — Women’s boxing takes center stage tonight as Most Valuable Promotions presents MVPW-06: UK vs. USA at bp pulse LIVE. The blockbuster card features multiple world-title fights and a series of highly anticipated British-American matchups.

The headline attraction sees Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron in a 10-round super-welterweight unification fight for three world titles. Mayer, the unified WBA and WBC champion, enters with a 22-2 record and five knockouts, while Britain’s WBO titleholder Cameron is 22-1 with eight KOs.

With three belts at stake, the winner will strengthen her claim as the leading fighter in the 154-pound division and potentially move closer to pound-for-pound recognition.

Caroline Dubois Defends World Titles

The co-main event features another major championship contest as Caroline Dubois puts her WBC and WBO lightweight titles on the line against undefeated American challenger Amelia Moore.

Dubois brings an unbeaten 13-0-1 record with five knockouts into the bout, while Moore arrives at 4-0 with one KO. The London fighter will look to maintain her unbeaten run and continue establishing herself as one of the sport’s leading young champions.

Every main-card bout features a UK vs. USA matchup, giving MVPW-06 the feel of a genuine international boxing rivalry.

Other scheduled contests include Reina Tellez vs. Jessica Barry, Terri Harper vs. Miranda Reyes, and Tysie Gallagher vs. Brandi Robinson, although some listings have reported a different opponent for Gallagher.

Free MVPW-06 Prelims Live on YouTube

Fans looking for the MVPW-06 free live stream can catch the preliminary action on the official Most Valuable Promotions YouTube channel.

The prelims begin at 4:00 p.m. BST (11:00 a.m. ET) and are available to watch free, giving viewers an early opportunity to see rising fighters before the main card begins.

The preliminary lineup includes fighters such as Neeraj Goyat, Shannon Courtenay and Gemma Richardson, among others.

The MVPW-06 main card starts at 7:00 p.m. BST (2:00 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.

MVPW-06 continues the rapid growth of Most Valuable Promotions under founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, bringing together world champions, unbeaten contenders and international rivalries on one card.

The Mayer-Cameron unification fight alone carries major implications for the women’s super-welterweight division, while Dubois’ title defense could further elevate one of Britain’s brightest young champions.

With championship belts, unbeaten records and international bragging rights at stake, MVPW-06 promises a huge night of women’s boxing in Birmingham.

Catch the free prelims on YouTube before the main card gets underway. With Mayer vs. Cameron and Dubois vs. Moore topping the bill, history could be made at bp pulse LIVE tonight.