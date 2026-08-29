Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Free Live Stream: How to Watch the Prelims Card

Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic takes place tonight, Saturday, August 29, 2026, at London’s O2 Arena, with the vacant IBF heavyweight championship on the line. Before the highly anticipated main event, boxing fans can tune in for the Itauma vs Hrgovic prelims, which are listed for live streaming on Prime Video in select regions and on YouTube.

The prelims offer an opportunity to watch the early action before the DAZN pay-per-view main card gets underway. Availability and access requirements can vary depending on your location, so fans should check their local Prime Video listings for the “LIVE Prelims: Itauma vs. Hrgovic” broadcast.

The headline bout is a major moment for 21-year-old British heavyweight Moses Itauma, who enters the contest unbeaten at 14-0 with 12 knockouts.

Itauma has rapidly established himself as one of boxing’s most exciting heavyweight prospects. His combination of speed, accuracy and knockout power has generated comparisons with some of the division’s greatest young stars.

Now, however, he faces his biggest test yet.

Croatian contender Filip Hrgovic brings considerably more professional experience into the fight. Hrgovic enters with a record of 20-1 and 15 knockouts, with his only career defeat coming against Daniel Dubois. He is also a former Olympic bronze medalist and has spent years campaigning at the top level of the heavyweight division.

The winner will leave London as the new IBF heavyweight world champion.

The event features much more than the heavyweight championship main event.

Among the notable matchups are Sam Noakes vs Denys Berinchyk, Constantin Ursu vs Ben Vaughan, and several additional bouts featuring established fighters and emerging prospects.

How to Watch the Itauma vs Hrgovic Prelims Live

The Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic prelims are listed on Prime Video, with the live prelims scheduled for Saturday afternoon in U.S. time zones. Prime Video’s event listing currently shows “LIVE Prelims: Itauma vs. Hrgovic” as a separate broadcast from the main PPV event.

Because streaming availability can differ by country, search Prime Video for “LIVE Prelims: Itauma vs. Hrgovic” or “Moses vs. Hrgovic: Prelims” before the broadcast begins or visit YouTube and find the DAZN boxing channel for the FREE fight prelims live stream.

The main event itself is being distributed as a DAZN pay-per-view, with the card scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET. Main-event ring walks are expected between approximately 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. BST.

Itauma vs Hrgovic Start Time and TV Details

Here are the key broadcast details for Saturday’s event:

Fight: Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Venue: The O2 Arena, London

Title: Vacant IBF heavyweight championship

Main card: DAZN PPV

U.K. card start: Approximately 6:30 p.m. BST

U.S. Eastern start: Approximately 1:30 p.m. ET

U.S. Pacific start: Approximately 10:30 a.m. PT

Expected main-event ring walks: Approximately 10–10:30 p.m. BST / 5–5:30 p.m. ET