Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic: Free Live Stream Prelims, Fight Time, Card & How to Watch

Boxing fans, don’t miss the free live stream of the prelims for Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic on Saturday, August 29, 2026, as a huge heavyweight showdown takes center stage at London’s O2 Arena.

Unbeaten British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) takes on experienced Croatian contender Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBF heavyweight world title. At just 21 years old, Itauma has the opportunity to make history and become the second-youngest heavyweight champion ever, behind only Mike Tyson.

How to Watch Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic

The Itauma vs. Hrgovic main card is available exclusively on DAZN, either through pay-per-view or as part of a DAZN Ultimate subscription.

However, boxing fans can watch the preliminary bouts for free in select regions. The free prelims provide an opportunity to catch some of the night’s emerging talent before the main card begins.

Fans should check Prime Video or DAZN’s YouTube channel for the official free prelims stream. Availability can vary by location, so searching for “LIVE Prelims: Itauma vs. Hrgovic” or a similar official listing may help locate the broadcast.

The preliminary action is expected to begin earlier in the day, with the main card scheduled for approximately 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET.

Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Fight Time

The main event is expected to take place later in the evening, with Itauma and Hrgovic’s ring walks projected for around 10:30 p.m. BST / 5:30 p.m. ET, although the exact time will depend on how long the earlier fights last.

For fans wanting to watch the entire event, it is worth tuning in early for the free prelims and undercard action.

Moses Itauma Chasing Heavyweight History

Itauma enters the fight with an unbeaten 14-0 record, including 12 knockouts, and has rapidly established himself as one of heavyweight boxing’s most exciting young prospects.

The Chatham southpaw has impressed with his combination of speed, timing, accuracy and punching power. His recent stoppage victories over Jermaine Franklin and Dillian Whyte have further raised expectations surrounding his potential.

A victory over Hrgovic would take Itauma to the top of the heavyweight division while potentially making him the second-youngest heavyweight world champion in boxing history.

At only 21, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Filip Hrgovic Brings Experience and Power

Standing across the ring will be Filip Hrgovic, a former Olympic bronze medallist and one of the division’s most experienced contenders.

The Croatian enters the bout at 20-1 with 15 knockouts, with his only professional defeat coming against Daniel Dubois.

Hrgovic has spent fight week attempting to get inside Itauma’s head, repeatedly referring to the young challenger as a “kid” and promising to send him “back to high school.”

The rivalry became even more heated at the weigh-in, where the two fighters clashed on stage. Itauma shoved Hrgovic, who responded with a slap, adding another layer of tension to an already highly anticipated heavyweight title fight.

Itauma vs. Hrgovic Undercard

The full card features plenty of action beyond the vacant IBF heavyweight championship fight.

Among the notable matchups is Sam Noakes vs. Denys Berinchyk, a lightweight contest featuring two talented fighters. Constantin Ursu is also set to defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Ben Vaughan.

The undercard also includes additional heavyweight bouts and appearances from several emerging prospects, highlighting the depth of the Queensberry Promotions event.

This heavyweight title fight brings together two very different profiles.

Itauma represents the explosive new generation of heavyweight boxing: young, fast, unbeaten and seemingly fearless. Hrgovic brings years of amateur and professional experience, along with considerable knockout power and the composure that comes from fighting at the highest level.

The biggest question is whether Itauma’s speed and athleticism can overwhelm Hrgovic before the Croatian’s experience becomes a factor.

With the vacant IBF title on the line and the tension between the fighters already boiling over, this could be one of the most significant heavyweight fights of 2026.

Tune in early for the free prelims, then stay with the action for Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic. History could be made at London’s O2 Arena tonight.