Tesehki vs. Big Lex, Ray J vs. Orlando Brown: Fight Card, Livestream Start Time and How to Watch Online

A night combining championship boxing with celebrity and reality-TV rivalries is set for Saturday, August 15, as Tesehki faces Big Lex and Ray J takes on Orlando Brown on the Zeus Network portion of the event at State Farm Arena.

The two celebrity-driven matchups are part of a larger card headlined later in the evening by Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott for the WBC and WBA women’s middleweight championships. The event is split between Zeus Network’s earlier programming and the DAZN main card.

Tesehki vs. Big Lex takes center stage

Tesehki and Big Lex, both known to viewers of the Zeus reality series Baddies, are scheduled to meet in what has been promoted as the “Pound for Pound Baddie Showdown.”

The matchup has generated significant attention among Zeus viewers, with the two personalities taking their rivalry from reality television into the boxing ring. Their bout is part of the early portion of Saturday’s event before the broadcast transitions to the DAZN championship card.

The latest promotional information lists Zeus Network coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Because several bouts are scheduled before the featured matchups, an exact ring-walk time for Tesehki vs. Big Lex is not guaranteed.

Ray J vs. Orlando Brown

Another major attraction on the Zeus portion of the card is Ray J vs. Orlando Brown, a celebrity boxing match that follows months of public back-and-forth between the entertainers.

The feud escalated at a June press conference, when Brown slapped Ray J with a wad of cash. Ray J also enters the bout looking to rebound after a May stoppage loss to Supa Hot Fire.

The matchup is scheduled for Saturday at State Farm Arena and will be streamed as part of Zeus Network’s presentation. As with Tesehki vs. Big Lex, the precise start time depends on how quickly the preceding bouts finish.

Full Zeus Network fight card

The currently reported Zeus portion of the card includes:

Atif Oberlton vs. Roamer Angulo

Danielle Perkins vs. Olivia Curry

Hakim Lopez vs. Da’Velle Smith

Shannel Butler vs. Marianela Ramirez

Jaquan McElroy vs. Alexander Thiel

Casey Dixon vs. Michael Nelson

Daniel Mercado vs. Rahmel McKinley

Tesehki vs. Big Lex

Ray J vs. Orlando Brown

Xavier vs. Noah

The lineup is subject to changes, particularly on a card featuring both professional boxing and celebrity matchups.

How to watch Tesehki vs. Big Lex and Ray J vs. Orlando Brown online

Fans looking specifically for the Zeus matchups should tune into Zeus Network, with coverage scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The official Zeus Network streaming service offers online viewing and supports devices including Fire TV, Android TV, iPhone, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Apple TV.

Zeus Network

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Coverage begins: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Tesehki vs. Big Lex: Ring-walk time to be determined by the undercard

Ray J vs. Orlando Brown: Ring-walk time to be determined by the undercard

Streaming: Zeus Network (www.thezeusnetwork.com)

For viewers primarily interested in the championship fight, the broadcast later shifts to DAZN. Current event information lists the DAZN portion beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with Shields vs. Scott expected much later in the evening.

A two-part fight night

The unusual structure gives Saturday’s event two distinctly different audiences. Zeus is bringing its reality-TV audience to the boxing ring with Tesehki, Big Lex, Ray J and Orlando Brown, while DAZN takes over for the traditional championship boxing portion.

That combination could make the Atlanta event one of the more unconventional fight cards of the year. For fans wanting to catch the celebrity bouts, the key is to start with Zeus Network at 4 p.m. ET, rather than waiting for DAZN’s 8 p.m. ET start.

With the Tesehki-Big Lex rivalry, Ray J-Orlando Brown grudge match and the Shields-Scott world-title fight all taking place under the same event umbrella, Saturday night offers plenty of reasons to keep the stream running from the opening bouts through the championship main event.