Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba Live Stream: How to Watch the Heavyweight Showdown Online

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. returns to the ring tonight against towering Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba in a 12-round main event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba fight headlines “The Fight” series and is available to watch live worldwide. If you’re looking for the Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba live stream, TV channel, fight time and full viewing details, here’s everything you need to know.

Fight Date, Time and Venue

Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Main card start time: Approximately 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Expected Ruiz vs. Knyba ring walks: Around 10:15–11:00 p.m. ET

Main event: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba

Fight distance: 12 rounds

The exact Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba ring-walk time will depend on how long the earlier fights last, so fans should tune in for the start of the main card rather than waiting for the estimated main-event time.

How to Watch Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba Live Stream

The full Ruiz vs. Knyba fight card will stream live worldwide on DAZN, with a subscription required.

In the United States, the event is also available on TNT and truTV, with streaming access through participating services that carry those networks, including DIRECTV in many cases.

TV and streaming information

Worldwide live stream: DAZN

U.S. TV: TNT and truTV

Main card: Approximately 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Main event: Expected around 10:15–11:00 p.m. ET

Fans watching on DAZN should log in or subscribe ahead of time to avoid missing the undercard and pre-fight coverage.

Ruiz enters the fight with a professional record of 35-2-1 with 22 knockouts and is returning after more than two years away from competition.

Ruiz enters the Prudential Center looking to prove that he can still compete at the highest level of the heavyweight division. Knyba has the size and power to make the comeback anything but easy.

For Ruiz, this is a chance to begin another run toward heavyweight title contention.

For Knyba, it is an opportunity to score the biggest victory of his career.