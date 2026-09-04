Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba Live: Fight Preview, Stream Start Time, and How to Watch

Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. is finally back.

The former unified heavyweight world champion returns to the ring tonight, Friday, September 4, 2026, when he takes on towering Polish contender Damian Knyba in a 12-round main event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The highly anticipated heavyweight clash headlines the latest installment of “The Fight” series and will be available to watch live worldwide. For fans searching for the Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba live stream, here’s everything you need to know, including the start time, TV coverage and expected ring-walk window.

Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba: Date, Time and Venue

Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Main card: Approximately 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Expected main-event ring walks: Approximately 10:15–11:00 p.m. ET

Main event: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba

Distance: 12 rounds

The exact Ruiz-Knyba ring-walk time will depend on the length of the earlier bouts, so fans planning to watch the main event should tune in well before the expected 10:15 p.m. ET window.

How to Watch Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba Live

The full fight card is streaming live worldwide on DAZN, with a subscription required.

In the United States, the event is also being televised on TNT and truTV, with streaming access available through platforms that carry those networks, including DIRECTV in many cases.

Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba viewing options

Worldwide streaming: DAZN

U.S. television: TNT / truTV

Main card start: Around 8:00 p.m. ET

Pre-fight coverage: Expected ahead of the main card

If you’re watching through DAZN, it’s a good idea to sign in or subscribe before the broadcast begins. That way, you won’t miss the undercard, pre-fight coverage or buildup to the heavyweight main event.

Why Andy Ruiz’s Comeback Matters

Ruiz enters the fight with a professional record of 35-2-1 with 22 knockouts, but tonight represents much more than another appearance on his résumé.

The former champion has been away from the ring for more than two years, dating back to his majority draw against Jarrell Miller in August 2024. His return also comes as the first fight of a new multi-fight agreement with Matchroom Boxing and promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ruiz became a household name in boxing history in 2019 when he stunned Anthony Joshua with a stoppage victory, becoming the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion and capturing the unified heavyweight titles.

The subsequent rematch went Joshua’s way, and Ruiz has struggled to maintain consistent activity since then. Now, he has an opportunity to restart his career.

One of the biggest talking points heading into the comeback has been Ruiz’s physical condition. The heavyweight reportedly weighed around 254 pounds, making it his lightest appearance in years.

That could be significant.

Ruiz has always been known for exceptional hand speed, quick combinations and dangerous counterpunching despite his heavyweight size. If those weapons are still sharp after his lengthy layoff, he could immediately become an interesting name in a division undergoing another period of change.

Damian Knyba Presents a Major Size Challenge

Standing across from Ruiz will be 6-foot-7 Damian Knyba, who brings an imposing physical advantage into the main event.

Knyba enters with a record of 17-1 with 11 knockouts. The Polish heavyweight is based in New Jersey, giving him an element of familiarity with the area and potentially adding extra intrigue to a fight taking place so close to home.

However, Knyba is looking to rebound himself after suffering a third-round stoppage defeat against WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel earlier this year.

That makes tonight’s contest an important crossroads fight for both men.

For Knyba, defeating a former unified champion would be the biggest victory of his career and could immediately put him back into the heavyweight conversation. For Ruiz, a convincing win would provide a much-needed statement following his long absence.

Ruiz vs. Knyba: Speed vs. Size

The matchup presents an intriguing stylistic contrast.

Ruiz is expected to rely on his superior hand speed, counterpunching ability and combination work. Knyba, meanwhile, has the kind of height, reach and physical strength that can make life difficult for a shorter heavyweight.

The key question is whether Ruiz can consistently get inside Knyba’s reach without taking too much punishment on the way in.

Knyba will likely want to establish his jab and use his size to control distance. Ruiz needs to close that distance, force exchanges and make his faster hands count.

After more than two years away, Ruiz’s timing and conditioning will also be under the microscope.

A strong performance could change the trajectory of his career almost immediately.

Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba Undercard

The Newark event also features several other bouts before the heavyweight main event.

One of the notable matchups is Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Austin “Ammo” Williams, a middleweight clash featuring two fighters looking to strengthen their positions in a competitive division.

The card also includes additional action involving fighters such as Alan Chaves and local prospects, giving fans plenty to watch before Ruiz and Knyba enter the ring.

Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba Live Stream: Final Details

Boxing fans around the world can watch Andy Ruiz vs. Damian Knyba live on DAZN, while viewers in the United States can also find the event on TNT and truTV through participating television and streaming providers.

The main card is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with Ruiz and Knyba expected to make their ring walks sometime between 10:15 and 11:00 p.m. ET, depending on the undercard.

For Ruiz, it’s the beginning of a new chapter.

For Knyba, it’s an opportunity to pull off the biggest upset of his career.

And for heavyweight boxing fans, it’s a chance to find out whether Andy Ruiz Jr. can once again become a force near the top of the division.