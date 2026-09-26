Watch BKFC 94: Darren Till vs Yoel Romero Fight Live on Triller TV

Darren Till vs Yoel Romero headlines BKFC 94 on Saturday, September 26, 2026, as two former UFC title challengers meet in a highly anticipated bare-knuckle boxing showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The BKFC 94 main event brings together two experienced combat sports veterans making their second appearances under the BKFC banner. Till enters the fight after a successful bare-knuckle debut, while Romero returns to BKFC following his knockout victory over Theo Doukas in 2025.

When is Darren Till vs Yoel Romero?

Darren Till vs Yoel Romero takes place Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

BKFC lists the event as beginning at 2 p.m. ET, with the Till-Romero main event taking place later in the card after the preliminary and undercard bouts. The fight is listed by BKFC in the cruiserweight division.

For viewers in the United States, that means the BKFC 94 event begins at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, while UK viewers can watch from the afternoon and evening in Manchester.

How to Watch BKFC 94: Till vs Romero Live Stream

BKFC 94 is being broadcast internationally through DAZN, with BKFC also directing fans toward its official viewing options. BKFC’s official event page lists the Manchester card and its streaming information.

Event: BKFC 94: Till vs Romero

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Main event: Darren Till vs Yoel Romero

Broadcast: DAZN / BKFC viewing options

Darren Till Returns for His Second BKFC Fight

Darren Till has quickly become one of the most recognizable names on the BKFC roster.

The Liverpool-born fighter made his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 90, defeating Aaron Chalmers by second-round knockout. That victory gave Till a 1-0 BKFC record heading into his Manchester main event. BKFC’s official fighter profile highlights his previous MMA career against names including Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum and Stephen Thompson.

Till also brings considerable striking experience from his years in MMA and professional boxing. His move to bare-knuckle competition represents another stage of a combat sports career that has included a UFC welterweight title challenge and a number of high-profile middleweight contests.

The key difference at BKFC 94 is the environment. Without traditional boxing gloves, Till will have to adapt his striking, defense and distance management to BKFC’s bare-knuckle rules.

Yoel Romero’s BKFC Experience

Yoel Romero also enters BKFC 94 with a 1-0 record in the promotion.

The Cuban former Olympic wrestler made his BKFC debut against Theo Doukas at BKFC 80 in September 2025. Romero won that contest, establishing himself as one of the promotion’s most recognizable crossover stars. BKFC’s official profile lists the Till fight as his next BKFC appearance.

Romero is one of the most experienced combat athletes on the card. His background includes elite freestyle wrestling, an Olympic silver medal and a long MMA career at the highest level.

He is also coming off additional bare-knuckle experience outside BKFC, including a knockout victory over Alex Nicholson earlier in 2026, according to pre-fight reports.

Till vs Romero: What Makes This Fight Interesting?

The matchup is notable because both fighters have extensive experience in other combat sports but relatively limited BKFC experience.

Till has spent much of his career as a striker, while Romero built his reputation around elite wrestling and explosive athleticism before becoming a dangerous MMA knockout artist.

That creates several intriguing questions for BKFC 94:

How quickly will Till settle into the bare-knuckle format?

Can Romero use his experience and physicality to control the pace?

How will both fighters manage defense without conventional boxing gloves?

Will Till’s striking background translate directly to the BKFC rule set?

Can Romero’s explosive power remain a major factor as he takes on another experienced striker?

Rather than simply being a fight between two former UFC names, Till vs Romero represents a meeting between two different combat sports backgrounds in a format where small technical adjustments can have a significant impact.

BKFC 94 Full Fight Card

The Till-Romero main event sits atop a Manchester card featuring several other bouts.

The co-main event is David Mundell vs Jack Cullen, with Mundell defending the BKFC World Middleweight Championship. Other scheduled matchups include Gaz Corran vs Mac Bygraves and Karl Thompson vs Andy Thornton.

BKFC’s official event page www.BKFC.com provides the latest version of the card and fight information, which is worth checking close to fight time because bout order and details can change.