BKFC 94: Darren Till vs Yoel Romero FREE Livestream Fight Prelims Video

BKFC 94: Darren Till vs Yoel Romero — Free YouTube Prelims, Start Time and Full Fight Card

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the UK this Saturday with one of its biggest events of the year as BKFC 94: Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero takes over the AO Arena in Manchester.

The September 26, 2026, event is headlined by former UFC stars Darren “The Gorilla” Till and Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero, with three championship fights also scheduled for the card.

For fans looking to watch the action without paying for the main broadcast, there is good news: the BKFC 94 preliminary card will stream live for free on YouTube.

BKFC 94 start time and how to watch

BKFC 94 takes place Saturday, September 26, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, UK

Free prelims: 7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Main card: 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Main broadcast: DAZN

Free prelims: Official BKFC YouTube channel

The preliminary fights are scheduled to begin one hour before the main card. Fans can head to the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube channel and look for the live BKFC 94 stream.

BKFC has regularly made portions of its early cards available for free on YouTube, giving viewers an opportunity to watch the opening fights before the main broadcast begins.

Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero headlines BKFC 94

The biggest fight of the night pits Darren Till against Yoel Romero in a highly anticipated catchweight contest around 190 pounds.

Till, the Liverpool favorite, enters the matchup after making an impressive start to his BKFC career with a knockout victory in his debut.

Across from him will be Romero, the Cuban Olympic medalist and former UFC title challenger. At 49 years old, Romero remains known for his explosive punching power and elite combat-sports background.

The official weigh-in saw both fighters come in close to the target weight. Till weighed 188.8 pounds, while Romero weighed 189 pounds.

With both men coming off strong starts in BKFC, the Manchester main event brings together two former UFC names with considerable experience and plenty of striking power.

Three title fights add to the BKFC 94 card

The Till-Romero matchup isn’t the only major fight on the schedule.

BKFC 94 also features three championship bouts:

David Mundell vs. Jack Cullen

BKFC Middleweight World Championship

David “The Redneck” Mundell puts his title on the line against Jack “The Meat Cleaver” Cullen.

Gaz Corran vs. Mac Bygraves

BKFC UK Middleweight Championship

Gaz “The Crusher” Corran faces Mac “The Attack” Bygraves for the BKFC UK middleweight title.

Karl Thompson vs. Andy Thornton

BKFC UK Cruiserweight Championship

Karl “The Wasp” Thompson defends the BKFC UK cruiserweight championship against Andy Thornton.

The three title fights give the Manchester event significant championship stakes beyond its headline bout.

Full BKFC 94 fight card

Main Card

Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero — Main Event

David Mundell (c) vs. Jack Cullen — BKFC Middleweight World Title

Gaz Corran vs. Mac Bygraves — BKFC UK Middleweight Title

Karl Thompson (c) vs. Andy Thornton — BKFC UK Cruiserweight Title

Joe Lister vs. Harry Bray

Mikey Henderson vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk

Stew Martin vs. Joshua/Joshy Williams

Luke Vaughan vs. Bartlomiej Krol

Ste Wallwork vs. Leigh Cohoon/Cahoon

Preliminary Card — Free Livestream on YouTube

Ben Lowe vs. Dan McGraffin

Tyrone Hamer vs. Liam Dooley

Luke Bassnett vs. Darren Williams/Willans

How to watch the BKFC 94 prelims free on YouTube

Fans can watch the BKFC 94 prelims without a pay-per-view purchase by tuning into the official BKFC YouTube channel.

The free preliminary card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST.

To find the broadcast, search YouTube for the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship channel and look for the live stream associated with BKFC 94, typically labeled around “FREE LIVE FIGHTS.”

The prelims offer an early look at British talent and other fighters competing before the main card gets underway.

What time does Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero start?

The BKFC 94 main card is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST.

Till vs. Romero is the main event, so the exact start time of the headline fight will depend on how long the preceding bouts take.

Fans who want to catch the entire event can start with the free YouTube prelims before moving over to DAZN for the main card.

BKFC 94 brings a major night of bare-knuckle action to Manchester

With Darren Till and Yoel Romero leading the card, three championship fights on the schedule and free prelims available on YouTube, BKFC 94 gives fight fans plenty to watch from the opening bell.

The action begins with the free preliminary card before the main broadcast moves to DAZN. Fans can subscribe to the official BKFC YouTube channel and set a reminder ahead of Saturday’s event.