BKFC 94: Till vs Romero Fight Card, Start Times & How to Watch FREE Prelims Live Stream Online

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the UK this Saturday with one of its biggest cards of the year. BKFC 94: Darren Till vs Yoel Romero takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester on September 26, 2026, headlined by former UFC stars Darren “The Gorilla” Till and Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero.

The event features multiple title fights and a stacked undercard. Best of all for fans: the preliminary card streams free live on YouTube.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom

Free Prelims: 7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Main Card: 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Main Broadcast: Live on DAZN

Tune into the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube channel (@BareKnuckleFightingChampionship) for the free prelims. BKFC regularly streams early fights free on the platform, and this card continues that tradition with live action before the main card begins.

Main Event: Darren Till vs Yoel Romero

The long-awaited clash between Till and Romero headlines the show at a catchweight around 190 pounds (listed as cruiserweight/light heavyweight).

Till, the Liverpool favorite, brings youth and recent bare-knuckle success after a knockout win in his BKFC debut. Romero, the Cuban Olympic medalist and former UFC title challenger, remains a dangerous power puncher even at 49. Both men enter with strong BKFC starts and plenty of history, making this one of the most anticipated bare-knuckle matchups of the year.

Weigh-in results showed both fighters on point: Till at 188.8 lbs and Romero at 189 lbs.

Co-Main Event & Title Fights

BKFC Middleweight World Title: David “The Redneck” Mundell (c) vs Jack “The Meat Cleaver” Cullen

BKFC UK Middleweight Title: Gaz “The Crusher” Corran vs Mac “The Attack” Bygraves

BKFC UK Cruiserweight Title: Karl “The Wasp” Thompson (c) vs Andy Thornton

These championship bouts add serious stakes to the Manchester card.

Full BKFC 94 Fight Card

Main Card

Darren Till vs Yoel Romero (Main Event)

David Mundell (c) vs Jack Cullen (BKFC Middleweight World Title)

Gaz Corran vs Mac Bygraves (BKFC UK Middleweight Title)

Karl Thompson (c) vs Andy Thornton (BKFC UK Cruiserweight Title)

Joe Lister vs Harry Bray

Mikey Henderson vs Matthew Wiwczaryk

Stew Martin vs Joshua/Joshy Williams

Luke Vaughan vs Bartlomiej Krol

Ste Wallwork vs Leigh Cohoon/Cahoon

Prelims (Free on YouTube)

Ben Lowe vs Dan McGraffin

Tyrone Hamer vs Liam Dooley

Luke Bassnett vs Darren Williams/Willans

How to Watch the FREE Prelims Live on YouTube

Don’t miss the early action. The free prelims kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT and give fans a no-cost look at rising British talent and hard-hitting prospects before the DAZN main card.

Search for the official BKFC YouTube channel or look for the live stream titled around “BKFC 94” or “FREE LIVE FIGHTS.” Previous events have drawn strong viewership for these free undercards, and this Manchester show should be no different.

The main card follows shortly after on DAZN for the full Till vs Romero experience, including the three title fights.

With free prelims available on YouTube, there’s never been an easier (or cheaper) way to get into the action. Set your reminders, subscribe to the BKFC channel, and get ready for bare-knuckle war this Saturday.