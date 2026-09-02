BKFC founder David Feldman heads to Brisbane for Fight Night Australia

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship — recognised as one of the fastest-growing combat sports promotions in the world — is returning to Australia, with BKFC FIGHT NIGHT AUSTRALIA taking over Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane on Saturday 3 October 2026.

Owned by founder David Feldman and Conor McGregor, BKFC has rapidly developed from a challenger brand into a major global combat sports property, breaking live attendance records previously held by UFC events and building an enormous international digital audience.

The numbers behind its growth are significant. BKFC has reported a 250M+ global social reach, while its Australian debut generated more than 80 million social video views alone — including 54.8M on Instagram, 13.7M on TikTok, 5.4M on X and 4M on YouTube.

Now BKFC founder David Feldman is travelling to Brisbane as the promotion brings its full international fight-night production to Queensland.

The Brisbane event also follows another major milestone for the promotion, with BKFC recently staging a huge event at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park, continuing its rapid expansion across the United States, Europe and international markets.

This is much bigger than another fight card — it is the arrival in Brisbane of a combat sports brand that is rapidly challenging the traditional fight industry and attracting millions of viewers around the world.

With BKFC continuing to expand its international footprint, BKFC FIGHT NIGHT AUSTRALIA promises to put Brisbane firmly on the global bare-knuckle fighting map.