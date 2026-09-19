Chrisean Rock Pro Boxing Debut: Fight Details, Start Time, How To Watch Live Online

Chrisean Rock (fighting as Chrisean “Holy Hands” Malone) makes her sanctioned professional boxing debut Saturday, September 19, 2026, against Ku’Shiyah Williams in her hometown of Baltimore.

The bout is part of Skyy Myles Promotions’ “The Supper” card at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor. Both fighters are billed as professional debutants. Rock previously competed in a high-profile crossover/celebrity-style bout in April 2026, defeating professional wrestler and slap-fighting competitor Zenith Zion by split decision in Philadelphia. That win (under the XRumble banner on TrillerTV) was not counted as an official pro fight on BoxRec, where she remained 0-0 heading into this weekend. She has emphasized the distinction, stating she wants legitimate pro competition rather than celebrity exhibitions.

Born Chrisean Eugenia Malone in West Baltimore (March 14, 2000), Rock rose to prominence as a rapper and reality TV personality, best known for her appearances on Zeus Network’s Baddies series and her highly public relationship with Blueface. She has a background as a former track athlete and has shown athletic range in other ventures.

She began serious boxing training in late 2025/early 2026, working with coaches including Calvin Ford (longtime trainer of Gervonta Davis) and others. She obtained her professional boxing license and has listed herself as an orthodox super welterweight on BoxRec. Rock has framed this hometown fight as the true start of her pro career.

Tensions rose ahead of the bout. A promotional face-off with Williams turned physical, with Rock throwing a punch as the two stood chest-to-chest before being separated. The exchange added extra heat to the matchup.

Williams, fighting out of North Carolina (specifically associated with Wilson, N.C.), also enters with a blank professional record. Details on her prior combat experience are limited compared to Rock’s public profile.

Event Details and Card

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Venue: Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland

Doors: Approximately 5 p.m. ET

Broadcast start: 8 p.m. ET

Promotion: Skyy Myles Promotions – “The Supper”

Rock vs. Williams is a featured bout. Other fighters promoted on the card include Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (in a longer bout against Shawn McCalman), Mia Ellis, and several others (Monyae Gregory, Rafi Yari, Damari Philson, Noah Ashe, Taniyah Price, among them). Full bout order and all matchups may still be finalized closer to fight time. The card has been advertised with professional boxing action and title implications in some undercard or featured spots.

How to Watch Live

The event streams live exclusively as a pay-per-view on BLK Prime. The PPV price is listed at $29.99.

Access it via the BLK Prime website/app (watchnow.blkprime.com or the official BLK Prime platform). The service is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, Roku, Apple TV, and other streaming devices. Purchase the PPV for live coverage and (typically) replays. Note that BLK Prime also offers a regular subscription for other content, but this specific card is presented as a PPV event.