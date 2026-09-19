Chrisean Rock vs Ku’Shiyah Williams Boxing Live Stream Results on BLK Prime

Chrisean Rock Makes Professional Boxing Debut Against Ku’Shiyah Williams on BLK Prime PPV

Reality star and rapper Chrisean Rock, fighting under her birth name Chrisean Malone and the nickname “Holy Hands,” steps into the ring for her first sanctioned professional boxing match on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The bout against fellow debutant Ku’Shiyah Williams headlines the undercard action on Skyy Myles Promotions’ “The Supper” event at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Rock, a Baltimore native known for her time on Zeus Network’s Baddies series and high-profile personal life, previously scored a split-decision win in a celebrity boxing bout against wrestler and slap fighter Zenith Zion in April 2026. That crossover victory, while entertaining, did not count toward an official professional record. BoxRec listed her at 0-0 heading into this fight, which she has repeatedly framed as her true entry into the paid ranks.

Williams, fighting out of North Carolina, also enters with no professional experience. The matchup gained extra heat after a promotional face-off earlier in the week turned physical, with Rock throwing punches at Williams before officials separated them. Both women made weight in the super welterweight range, setting up a competitive three-round or short professional distance bout.

The full card streams live on BLK Prime pay-per-view (https://ppv.blkprime.com) for $29.99. Broadcast coverage begins around 8 p.m. ET, with Rock’s fight expected later in the evening, likely in the 10–11 p.m. ET window depending on the undercard pace. Doors at the venue open earlier, drawing a hometown crowd for the Baltimore native.

Promoters have billed the night as a mix of local talent and crossover appeal, featuring other bouts including Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson. For Rock, the debut represents a deliberate shift toward legitimacy after months of training and public commitments to the sport.

Fans can tune in via BLK Prime to watch live fight results and whether “Holy Hands” can convert her celebrity momentum into an official professional win.