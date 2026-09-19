Chrisean Rock vs. Ku’Shiyah Williams Pro Boxing Debut Live Stream, Opponent Information, Fight Details

Chrisean Rock, fighting under the name Chrisean “Holy Hands” Malone, makes her professional boxing debut Saturday, September 19, 2026, against fellow debutant Ku’Shiyah Williams in Baltimore. The fight is part of Skyy Myles Promotions’ “The Supper” boxing event at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor.

The live broadcast is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on BLK Prime pay-per-view, with doors opening at approximately 5 p.m. ET. The exact ring-walk time for Rock vs. Williams has not been officially announced, so fans should expect the bout later in the card rather than at the start of the broadcast.

Chrisean Rock vs. Ku’Shiyah Williams: Fight Details

Fight: Chrisean “Holy Hands” Malone vs. Ku’Shiyah Williams

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Event: Skyy Myles Promotions’ “The Supper”

Venue: Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Doors: Approximately 5 p.m. ET

Broadcast: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: BLK Prime PPV Live Stream

Rock’s status: Professional boxing debut

Williams’ status: Professional boxing debut

The event listing from Skyy Myles Promotions advertises professional boxing at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor, with Rock, Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson and Mia Ellis among the featured names.

When Is Chrisean Rock’s Boxing Debut?

Chrisean Rock vs. Ku’Shiyah Williams is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026, in Rock’s hometown of Baltimore.

The “The Supper” broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. There is currently no official ring-walk time for Rock and Williams, and the timing could change depending on the final bout order and how long the earlier fights last. Recent coverage has placed a possible ring-walk window around 10–11 p.m. ET, but that is an estimate rather than an official start time.

How to Watch Chrisean Rock vs. Ku’Shiyah Williams

Chrisean Rock vs. Ku’Shiyah Williams will stream live on BLK Prime pay-per-view.

BLK Prime currently lists “The Supper” as a live September 19 event. The PPV has been listed at $29.99 in promotional coverage of the event.

Fans looking for the full card should check BLK Prime’s event platform for the latest purchase and streaming information.

At the time of publication, no major cable, ESPN+, DAZN or free over-the-air broadcast has been announced for the complete event.

Why This Is Rock’s Professional Boxing Debut

There is an important distinction between Rock’s April fight and Saturday’s matchup.

Rock previously competed against professional wrestler and slap-fighting competitor Zenith Zion on April 25, 2026, in Philadelphia. Rock won the three-round crossover bout by decision. TrillerTV records the matchup as an XRumble event, while boxing databases have treated it separately from her traditional professional boxing record.

That is why Rock can have a previous boxing victory while still being promoted as a professional boxing debutant for the Baltimore fight.

Rock has publicly emphasized that she wants to move beyond celebrity or crossover competition and establish herself in regulated professional boxing. In an August post promoting Saturday’s event, she described September 19 as her “professional boxing debut.”

Chrisean Rock’s Boxing Background

Born Chrisean Eugenia Malone in Baltimore on March 14, 2000, Rock became widely known through music and reality television, including her appearances on Zeus Network’s Baddies.

Before boxing, she also had an athletic background that included track. Her transition into boxing became more visible in late 2025 and early 2026, including training connected to Baltimore boxing coach Calvin Ford, who is known for his work with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. CBS Baltimore has also featured Ford discussing his work with Rock.

Rock subsequently signed with XRumble as she pursued a boxing career.

For Saturday’s fight, boxing listings identify her as Chrisean Malone, while “Chrisean Rock” and “Holy Hands” remain the names most familiar to her entertainment and social-media audience.

Who Is Ku’Shiyah Williams?

Ku’Shiyah Williams enters the Baltimore matchup as a fellow professional debutant.

Williams is associated with North Carolina, while Rock has the hometown advantage in Baltimore. Public information about Williams is considerably more limited than the extensive coverage surrounding Rock, making Saturday’s matchup her opportunity to introduce herself to a much larger audience.

Both fighters are being promoted as making their professional boxing debuts.

What Else Is on the Card?

Rock vs. Williams is one of the featured fights on Skyy Myles Promotions’ Baltimore card.

Promotional material also features Baltimore boxer Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson, as well as Mia Ellis and Damari Philson. Other names advertised for the event include Monyae Gregory, Rafi Yari, Noah Ashe and Taniyah Price.

Simpson is scheduled to face Shawn McCalman in a longer bout that has received significant attention on the card. The complete bout order should be confirmed through the promotion and broadcast platform as fight night progresses.