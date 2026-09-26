Don’t Miss the Free Live Stream BKFC 94 Darren Till vs Yoel Romero Fight Prelims on Saturday

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship delivers pure, no gloves intensity once again, and BKFC 94 is set to explode at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Headlined by the massive clash between former UFC stars Darren “The Gorilla” Till and Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero, the card promises nonstop action from the opening bell.

The best part for fans? The preliminary fights stream completely free, giving you front-row access to the raw power and highlight-reel knockouts that define BKFC.

Prelims get underway at 7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. Official free live streams are available on TrillerTV, with additional free coverage options including Amazon Prime Video and DAZN and BKFC YouTube Channels in select regions and Fight Network for viewers in the U.S. and Canada. No paywall, no excuses—just tune in and experience the squared circle at its most brutal.

The undercard features rising British talent and hungry contenders ready to make statements. Expect fireworks in bouts like Benjamin Lowe vs. Dan McGraffin, Tyrone Hamer vs. Liam Dooley, and Luke Bassnett vs. Darren Willans.

These fighters bring speed, power, and the kind of aggressive striking that has made BKFC the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world. Every punch lands bare knuckle, every exchange carries real stakes, and the early fights often steal the show with sudden finishes.

This free prelim stream is the perfect way to build hype for the main card, which follows on DAZN. Till, the Liverpool favorite coming off a successful bare knuckle debut, meets the legendary Romero an Olympic silver medalist and UFC veteran known for explosive athleticism even at age 49.

Supporting the main event are title fights, including David Mundell defending his BKFC Middleweight World Title against Jack Cullen, plus UK title scraps and a stacked supporting card packed with local heroes.⁠

BKFC thrives on accessibility and authenticity. By offering the prelims free, the promotion invites new fans and longtime supporters alike to discover why bare knuckle boxing is combat sports in its purest form. Whether you’re a die hard follower or just curious about the spectacle, settling in for the free stream puts you right in the middle of the action from Manchester.

Mark your calendars, clear your schedule, and fire up the free live stream. The prelims of BKFC 94 start soon don’t miss a single second of the chaos, the knockouts, and the electric atmosphere that only bare knuckles can deliver.

Tune in free today and get ready for Till vs. Romero later on the main card. This is BKFC at its finest.