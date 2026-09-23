Eye of the Tiger and Leone 1947 Boxing Brand Announce Long-Term Partnership

MONTRÉAL, September 23, 2026 — Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) and Leone 1947 have announced a long-term partnership that will see the renowned Italian brand become the official boxing glove supplier of the Quebec-based organization, beginning with EOTTM’s next gala on October 8 at Théâtre Capitole in Québec City.

The partnership will provide EOTTM athletes with access to Leone 1947’s boxing equipment and expertise as the organization continues to develop and promote top-level fighters.

“Our ambitions are big, and in order to continue achieving them, we need to provide our athletes with the tools that will allow them to perform at the highest level,” said EOTTM President Camille Estephan. “Leone 1947 has widely recognized expertise and know-how in the boxing world, but above all, a vision and values that align with ours. We are therefore very pleased to build this partnership for the benefit of our athletes.”

Leone 1947 President Daniele Leone also welcomed the agreement, highlighting the shared goals between the two organizations.

“We are thrilled to seal this strategic partnership with Eye of the Tiger, one of the most dynamic and ambitious promotions on the international boxing scene,” said Leone. “Combining the heritage and technical excellence of Leone 1947 with the energy and talent of the EOTTM team is a natural step in our expansion across North America.”

Leone added that the partnership reflects the shared values of both organizations, including passion, discipline and a commitment to excellence.

“Built on shared values of passion, discipline, and a continuous pursuit of excellence, this collaboration goes far beyond a technical supply deal,” he said. “We are dedicated to supporting extraordinary athletes on their journey to the top of the world.”

For more information on Leone 1947 visit: www.leone1947.com