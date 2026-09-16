Fullmer Legacy and Danny “Little Red” Lopez Headline Inaugural Utah Boxing Hall of Fame, Sept. 17-18

FULLMER LEGACY BRINGS GENERATIONS OF BOXING TOGETHER

Inaugural Utah Boxing Hall of Fame Sept. 17 followed by Champions for Champions Pro/Am Invitational Sept. 18

Gene Fullmer, Don Fullmer and Danny “Little Red” Lopez among the inaugural honorees

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Utah’s boxing history will take center stage Sept. 17–18 as the Fullmer Legacy Center hosts two nights that bring together legendary names from the sport, current professional fighters and a new generation of amateur boxers.

The inaugural Utah Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, followed Friday, Sept. 18, by the Champions for Champions Pro/Am Invitational, featuring four professional bouts and six amateur matchups.

The Hall of Fame will recognize 11 members of Utah’s boxing history, including Gene Fullmer, Don Fullmer and Danny “Little Red” Lopez. The new Hall of Fame was created to preserve and celebrate the fighters, coaches and others whose contributions helped build boxing in Utah.

“This means a lot to our family and to the boxing community,” said Larry Fullmer, Chairman of the Fullmer Legacy Foundation. “Gene and Don loved this sport, and they understood what it could teach a young person about discipline, perseverance and character. To be able to honor the people who helped build boxing in Utah, and then watch a new generation of fighters step into the ring the following night, is exactly what we hoped this Center would become. I think my brothers would be very proud.”

CHAMPIONS FOR CHAMPIONS PRO/AM — SEPT. 18

The following evening, the focus shifts to fighters competing today. The professional portion of Champions for Champions features Utah native Whitney “Hollywood” Gomez, along with professional fighters from Utah, Oregon, California and Georgia:

Whitney “Hollywood” Gomez (Utah/Oregon) vs. Danna Pineda (Orosi, California)

Esera Iosefa (Portland, Oregon) vs. Jett Blackwell (Fresno, California)

Jon Bryant (Utah) vs. Myles Mizell (Atlanta, Georgia)

Isaiah Velasco (Utah) vs. Armando Huerta (Utah)

Six amateur bouts will feature fighters representing Fullmers, Rolling with the Punches, Razor’s Edge, Deorum, Die Standing, Dave’s Boxing and other regional programs.Fight card subject to change.

A BOXING LEGACY INVESTED IN THE NEXT GENERATION

Both events will take place at the Fullmer Legacy Center, a 16,500-square-foot community boxing and youth development facility in South Jordan. Operated by the nonprofit Fullmer Legacy Foundation, the Center carries the Fullmer name forward through free youth boxing and mentorship focused on discipline, confidence, accountability and resilience.

“We are proud of the Fullmer name and Utah’s boxing history, but the reason we preserve that history is because of what it can offer the kids walking into this gym today,” Fullmer said. “Boxing gave our family a great deal. This is our opportunity to give something back.”

The Utah Boxing Hall of Fame and Champions for Champions are presented by the Fullmer Legacy Foundation in partnership with Rocky Mountain Golden Gloves. Proceeds support youth boxing and mentorship programming at the Fullmer Legacy Center.

EVENT INFORMATION

Utah Boxing Hall of Fame

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Fullmer Legacy Center

10960 S. Park Road

South Jordan, UT 84095 VIP

Meet-and-Greet: 5:30 p.m.

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

Dinner & Program: 6:30 p.m.

Champions for Champions Pro/Am

Friday, September 18, 2026

Fullmer Legacy Center

10960 S. Park Road

South Jordan, UT 84095

Tickets and additional information: FullmerLegacy.org