How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn WBC Welterweight Championship Live

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn is the hottest fight of the summer, the WBC welterweight title fight headlining a Zuffa Boxing card has the boxing fans amped up and ready for a real offensive showdown. The Co-feature Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian could steal the show since both cruiserweights pack a punch.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs), the American champion who captured the belt earlier in 2026 by defeating Mario Barrios, makes his first defense against Britain’s Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs). Benn, a hard-hitting mandatory challenger and son of former world champion Nigel Benn, seeks his first world title in a stylistically intriguing clash between Garcia’s speed and power and Benn’s pressure and aggression. The 12-round bout takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The co-main event features undefeated Australian cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (30-0) defending his Zuffa Boxing and The Ring magazine titles against Noel Mikaelian (also known as Noel Gevor, with a record around 28-3). Opetaia, a dominant force in the division, looks to continue his title reign, while Mikaelian aims for an upset in this 12-round championship clash that adds significant depth to the card.

How to Watch the Fight Online

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn (WBC welterweight title) takes place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (1 a.m. BST on September 13 in the UK). Prelims begin earlier at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The main-event ring walks are expected around 11–11:30 p.m. ET / 8–8:30 p.m. PT (about 4–4:30 a.m. BST).

United States, Canada, and most other regions (except UK/Ireland): Stream live exclusively on Paramount+ (included with any Paramount+ plan—Essential or Premium—at no extra PPV cost). Prelims and main card are both available there. It is also accessible via the CBS Sports app in some cases.

United Kingdom and Ireland: Stream on DAZN as a pay-per-view (£24.99) or included with a DAZN Ultimate subscription (no extra fee). It is not on free-to-air TV or other major UK sports channels.

Subscribe or order via the Paramount+ or DAZN apps/websites (compatible with smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, etc.). Availability can vary slightly by country outside the main markets listed.

The card is a Zuffa Boxing / Ring Magazine event headlined by Garcia defending his title against Benn, with a notable co-main (Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian for cruiserweight titles) and other undercard bouts. Times are approximate and subject to change based on fight lengths.