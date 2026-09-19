Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo: Watch the WBC Title Fight Livestream on PBC from San Diego

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz Defends Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title Against Nestor Bravo Tonight in San Diego Showdown

SAN DIEGO — The electric atmosphere of Mexican Independence weekend is set to ignite Pechanga Arena as fan-favorite Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz steps into the ring to defend his interim WBC super lightweight title against Puerto Rican contender Nestor Bravo in a 12-round main event tonight, Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs), the relentless pressure fighter from Mexico City known for his aggressive, high-volume style and bobbing head movement often compared to a young Mike Tyson, returns after a hard-fought majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. last December. Now working under the guidance of trainer Eddy Reynoso (of Team Canelo fame), the 28-year-old former WBA champion is looking to reassert his dominance at 140 pounds and position himself for bigger opportunities in a stacked division.

Standing in his way is Nestor Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs), the 32-year-old from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, who brings significant height and reach advantages (listed around 5’9″ with a longer reach compared to Cruz’s 5’4″ frame). Bravo, whose only loss came by split decision, enters off a second-round knockout of Pedro “Roca” Campa earlier this year and is hungry for his first world title. The classic Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry adds extra spice to what promises to be an action-packed clash of styles: Cruz’s forward pressure against Bravo’s length and power.

The card, promoted by Premier Boxing Champions, also features a co-main event with Jesús “Mono” Ramos Jr. defending his interim WBC middleweight title against undefeated Meiirim Nursultanov, plus additional undercard bouts sure to deliver early fireworks.

How to Watch Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo Live

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Streaming: Live on DAZN (subscription required; available worldwide in most regions)

Broadcast start time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Approximate main event ring walks: Around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT (subject to undercard length)

In Mexico and select Latin American markets, additional options may include free-to-air or local network coverage such as Box Azteca/TV Azteca. Check local listings for the latest details.

Whether you’re a longtime Pitbull supporter craving his signature nonstop action or a neutral fan drawn to the national pride on the line, this is must-watch boxing.

Tune in to PBC on DAZN tonight and witness Cruz attempt to keep his title dreams alive against a dangerous challenger ready to spoil the party. Don’t miss the action — the Pitbull is ready to hunt.