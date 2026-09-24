Jhon Orobio to Headline November 12 Montreal Boxing Card; Lenar Perez and Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan Featured

MONTREAL, September 24, 2026 — Undefeated Colombian prospect Jhon Orobio will headline an Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) event for the first time when he returns to the ring on November 12 at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

The 22-year-old Orobio, who owns a perfect 19-0 record with 17 knockouts, has rapidly climbed the super-lightweight rankings and will now take center stage as a main-event fighter for the first time in his professional career.

EOTTM president Camille Estephan said the decision reflects the confidence the promotion has in Orobio’s potential.

“I made it a point of honour to give Jhon Orobio his first main event after his last fight. It’s one thing for us, as promoters, to say that our boxers are the best, but in this case, it’s practically unanimous.”

Estephan also pointed to Orobio’s recognition from The Ring Magazine and his standing within the WBC as evidence of the Colombian’s growing reputation.

Jhon Orobio Continues Rapid Rise at 140 Pounds

Orobio has emerged as one of boxing’s most closely watched young fighters since turning professional. The Colombian was nominated for The Ring Magazine Prospect of the Year award in both 2024 and 2025.

He is already a two-time WBC and WBA continental champion at super-lightweight (140 pounds) and has built his unbeaten record with a series of impressive victories.

Over the past 18 months, Orobio has defeated Zsolt Osadan, Ivan Basurto, Xolisani Ndongeni, Yomar Alamo, Jonathan Montrel and Antonio Moran.

His 17 knockout victories from 19 professional fights give him an 89% knockout rate, while his recent performances have helped push him into the upper levels of the divisional rankings.

At 22, Orobio is currently ranked:

No. 7 by the WBC

No. 7 by the WBA

No. 12 by the IBF

The Colombian is trained by renowned Montreal-based coach Marc Ramsay.

Orobio Embraces Montreal Ahead of First Main Event

Orobio’s development has extended beyond the boxing ring since arriving in Montreal in 2023.

The Colombian arrived without speaking French but learned the language during his first three years in Quebec, an accomplishment he views as part of his connection with the city and its boxing community.

“It is a great honour for me. The trust my team has in me is worth its weight in gold in my eyes, so I don’t intend to disappoint them, nor the Montréal public that welcomed me so warmly when I arrived here in 2023.”

Known as “El Tigre,” Orobio said he plans to use his first main-event opportunity to deliver a performance for Montreal fans while continuing his push toward the top of the division.

Lenar Perez Returns After Major Victory

The November 12 event will also feature undefeated Cuban cruiserweight Lenar Perez, who will compete in the co-main event.

Perez is 17-0 with 15 knockouts and enters the card following the biggest victory of his career. On September 3, the WBA continental cruiserweight champion stopped two-time world title challenger Thabiso Mchunu in the eighth round.

According to EOTTM, Perez became the first fighter to stop Mchunu since Oleksandr Usyk in 2016.

The victory also moved Perez up the world rankings. He is currently listed at:

No. 4 by the WBA

No. 9 by the IBF

No. 10 by the WBO

The Cuban is now targeting a world championship opportunity as he continues his unbeaten run at 200 pounds.

Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan Set for November 12

One of the night’s most intriguing matchups will feature two established Quebec boxing names as Steven Butler takes on Erik Bazinyan in an all-EOTTM showdown.

Butler, a two-time world title challenger, owns a record of 38-6-1 with 32 knockouts. The Montreal native most recently fought at Madison Square Garden in June, where he produced a strong performance against New York’s Edgar Berlanga and scored a knockdown.

EOTTM president Camille Estephan said he has previously expressed concerns about Butler continuing his career, but ultimately agreed to support the fighter’s decision to pursue another run.

“His health is, and always will be, my priority. That being said, the final decision was Steven’s, and out of respect and honour for everything we have accomplished together over 45 fights, I told him that if he can prove to me that he still has what it takes for one last run, I would be ready to do it alongside him.”

Butler has been working with Estephan since 2014.

Erik Bazinyan Returns After Two-Year Absence

Standing across from Butler will be Laval’s Erik Bazinyan, who enters the fight with a professional record of 32-1-1 with 23 knockouts.

Bazinyan has not competed since his September 2024 bout against Jaime Munguia. The Armenian-born fighter subsequently withdrew from a planned matchup with Butler on three occasions, according to EOTTM, leading the promotion to suspend him.

Bazinyan now says he has moved past those difficulties and has dedicated himself to training ahead of his return.

The Butler-Bazinyan matchup gives both fighters an opportunity to demonstrate where they stand as they attempt to move forward in their careers.

Undefeated Prospects Join November 12 Undercard

The November 12 card will also feature several undefeated fighters from the EOTTM stable.

The announced undercard includes:

Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KO), an undefeated prospect

Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KO), a Canadian Olympic medalist

Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KO), EOTTM’s newest signing

Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KO), a five-time Golden Gloves champion

Additional opponents for Orobio and Perez, along with the remaining undercard matchups, are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Jhon Orobio vs. Main Event: November 12 in Montreal

The event featuring Jhon Orobio, Lenar Perez and Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan is scheduled for November 12, 2026, at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. The event will also be available on Punching Grace, while the undercard will air on TVA Sports.

With Orobio headlining for the first time, Perez continuing his climb at cruiserweight and Butler-Bazinyan adding a significant all-Quebec matchup, the November 12 card will bring several of EOTTM’s most prominent fighters together in Montreal.