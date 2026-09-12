Jordan McCann vs. Big Stacks: Misfits Boxing Fight Card and Live Stream Information

Misfits Boxing returns to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with Jordan McCann vs. Big Stacks headlining a stacked influencer boxing card.

The heavyweight main event settles a personal rivalry that erupted in June 2026. During fight week for a prior Misfits show (Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall in Manchester), Big Stacks (real name Charlie Robert, the self-proclaimed “UK’s Hardest Man” and Kick streamer) clashed with Shane Fury. Manchester rapper Jordan McCann intervened, putting Stacks in a headlock and punching him, leaving Stacks with a busted lip and dental issues. This disrupted Stacks’ planned bout (eventually a body-shots-only fight against Armz Korleone that Stacks lost). McCann, meanwhile, lost his Misfits debut by unanimous decision to Ibiza Final Boss (and faced controversy for biting). Both enter at 0-1, making this a chance for a first professional win in a grudge match.

Misfits Newcastle Fight Card

The card mixes influencers, reality figures, athletes, and pros (subject to change; details compiled from reports):

Main event (heavyweight): Jordan McCann vs. Big Stacks

Co-Main Event: Jade Jones vs. Sheena Bathory — for the Misfits women’s super middleweight title (Jones is a two-time Olympic taekwondo gold medalist transitioning to boxing)

Ibiza Final Boss (Jack Kay, local Newcastle favorite who beat McCann) vs. Kellen Jenkins / BBCC Gareth / Gareth Kelly (reports vary on the exact opponent)

Warren Spencer vs. Ashley Rak-Su

Armz Korleone vs. Kelz

Joe Laws vs. Harley Benn

Nitboy / Callum Chester vs. Kane West

Wil Anderson vs. Luke Dyson

Amelia Hewitt vs. Lisamarie Hacobian (aka Kimbo Bimbo)

Additional undercard/prelim bouts may appear.

How to Watch Online, Start Time and Free Prelims Info

The full event streams live exclusively on Saturday September 12, 2026 on DAZN (app, website, or compatible devices including smart TVs, phones, tablets, consoles, and browsers). DAZN coverage typically starts around the early bouts (from ~6:00 p.m. BST).

A DAZN subscription is required. In the UK/Ireland, options have included promotional monthly flexible plans starting from around £9.99 (limited-time deals reported), standard monthly plans, annual options, and DAZN Ultimate (which bundles multiple PPVs).

Prices and availability vary by region—check DAZN directly for current rates and any free trials. It is not available free-to-air on traditional TV channels like Sky or TNT in the UK.

On free prelims: Past Misfits events have sometimes offered free undercard/prelim streams on YouTube, Kick, or a free DAZN window before the main card. For this specific Newcastle card, available reports emphasize the full event on DAZN with no widely confirmed separate free YouTube prelims stream.

Early undercard action is accessible via a standard DAZN subscription as coverage begins. Confirm on official Misfits Boxing or DAZN channels closer to start time for any last-minute free viewing options.

This card delivers classic Misfits drama—personal beef, crossover athletes like Jade Jones, local hero Ibiza Final Boss, and heavyweight chaos—making it a must-watch for fans of the promotion. Tune in via DAZN for the action from Newcastle.