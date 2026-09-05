Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili Farewell Fight Card Preview and Free Live Stream Prelims

The free prelims on the Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili undercard at Croke Park bring together an exciting blend of Irish prospects, domestic rivalries, and emerging talent as the anticipation builds toward the Irish icon’s farewell fight.

On Saturday, September 5, 2026, Dublin’s iconic Croke Park plays host to Katie Taylor’s final professional bout, as the Irish superstar takes on undefeated Frenchwoman Flora Pili for the undisputed women’s super lightweight titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO).

The historic main event headlines a stacked card in front of a sold-out crowd of around 80,000 fans, marking the first boxing event at Croke Park since Muhammad Ali fought there in 1972. While the main card features plenty of established names, the preliminary action provides an opportunity to see some of the sport’s rising talents in competitive matchups, with five fights standing out in particular.

The prelims are scheduled to get underway at around 4 p.m. local time (BST), with coverage available through DAZN and free-to-air options in Ireland via RTÉ for later coverage. Here’s a closer look at the featured preliminary bouts.

Paul Ryan vs. Paddy Gallagher — Middleweight, 8 rounds

An all-Irish middleweight showdown sees Dublin’s rising “Ravishing” Paul Ryan go up against Belfast veteran Paddy Gallagher, known as “Pat-Man.”

Ryan, who is around 11-2 and recently stopped Peter Carr to claim the Irish middleweight title, is a rangy southpaw in his mid-20s looking to make the most of his opportunity on one of boxing’s biggest stages. A strong performance could help him attract further attention from major promoters.

Standing across from him is Gallagher, who boasts a record in the region of 17-6-1 with 10 KOs. A former Commonwealth Games gold medallist and British/Commonwealth title challenger, Gallagher returns following a lengthy layoff with a chance to write his own Croke Park story.

The Belfast veteran could potentially become the first man to win a bout at the venue since Ali, adding another layer to an already intriguing domestic clash. Ryan brings youth and activity, while Gallagher offers experience, toughness, and plenty of motivation.

Adam Olaniyan vs. Matej Hudak — Heavyweight, 4 or 6 rounds

Tallaght heavyweight prospect Adam Olaniyan continues his rapid professional development when he takes on Czech opponent Matej Hudak.

Olaniyan is 3-0 as a professional, with all three victories coming by stoppage. The 20-year-old is also a decorated amateur, having won World and European Youth titles, and has been signed by Queensberry.

The powerful southpaw has wasted little time making an impression in the paid ranks, and a strong showing at Croke Park would provide another boost to his growing reputation. Hudak, who enters with a record of 6-2 and several knockouts, offers a more experienced test for the young Irish heavyweight.

With Olaniyan aiming to maintain his perfect start, this is another opportunity for one of Ireland’s highly rated prospects to shine on a major stage.

Bobbi Flood vs. Jack Swallow — Super Welterweight / Junior Middleweight, 4 rounds

Dublin prospect Bobbi Flood puts his unbeaten record on the line against British journeyman Jack Swallow.

Flood is 3-0 as a professional and has already recorded stoppages, including a debut knockout on his 21st birthday. The Cabra Boxing Club product also boasts an impressive amateur background, with multiple national titles and a European Youth gold medal to his name.

Now, competing on one of the biggest boxing cards ever staged in Ireland, Flood will be looking to stay active and deliver another eye-catching performance.

Swallow, nicknamed “Mad Dog,” has plenty of experience despite a modest record of around 4-12/13-1. His durability makes him a useful opponent for the young Irishman as Flood looks to continue building momentum in the professional ranks.

Joe McGrail vs. Matthew Boreland — Super Bantamweight, 10 rounds

One of the more intriguing prelim matchups features two unbeaten fighters, as Liverpool’s Joe McGrail takes on Coleraine’s Matthew “Bam Bam” Boreland.

McGrail enters at 13-0 with six knockouts and has established himself as a confident, technically polished fighter out of the Everton Red Triangle gym. Following his recent Central Area title success, he will be looking to use this fight as another step toward bigger opportunities.

Boreland, meanwhile, brings a perfect 7-0 record with two KOs and is the Irish titleholder following his stoppage victory over Ruadhan Farrell.

The Coleraine fighter has no intention of simply playing the role of opponent. Boreland has spoken about opponents underestimating his power until they experience it firsthand, and he’ll be hoping to catch McGrail off guard.

With both men undefeated, this bout carries genuine upset potential and could prove to be one of the most competitive fights on the preliminary portion of the card. Some reports also list the WBA Continental Gold title as being at stake.

Molly McCann vs. Sylwia Doligala — Bantamweight / Super Bantamweight, 8 rounds

Former UFC star Molly “Meatball” McCann continues her transition into professional boxing when she faces Polish-born, England-based Sylwia Doligala.

McCann, who is 4-0 as a professional boxer, has made a smooth adjustment from MMA and has already gone the distance over eight rounds. The popular Liverpool fighter is now looking to take another step toward the title picture while sharing the bill with her cousin, Katie Taylor.

Doligala brings a record of 8-2-2 and has built a reputation as a durable competitor. Coming off recent wins, she should provide McCann with a solid test as the former UFC standout continues developing her boxing career.

It should also make for an entertaining women’s bout, with McCann’s popularity adding another layer of excitement to the Croke Park atmosphere.

A fitting stage for Taylor’s farewell

These prelims provide an energetic opening act for what promises to be an unforgettable night for Irish boxing. Between hometown prospects, domestic rivalries, unbeaten contenders, and fighters looking to make their mark, there is plenty for fans to watch before Taylor makes her final walk to the ring.

The home crowd should provide plenty of support for the Irish fighters, with the atmosphere expected to build throughout the evening toward Taylor’s historic farewell.

The wider card also features several high-profile undercard contests, including Dave Allen vs. Thomas Carty, Paddy Donovan vs. Tyrone McKenna, and Taylor Bevan vs. Emmet Brennan.

Fans should check DAZN and local listings for the latest start times and streaming information, as the schedule can change.