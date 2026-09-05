Katie Taylor’s final fight tonight: How to watch her Croke Park farewell against Flora Pili

Katie Taylor’s extraordinary boxing career comes down to one final fight tonight.

The Irish legend will step into the ring at Croke Park on Saturday, September 5, for a farewell fight against unbeaten French contender Flora Pili — with more than 80,000 fans expected to fill the iconic Dublin stadium.

For Taylor, this is the ending she always wanted: a final fight in front of her home crowd, on one of Ireland’s biggest sporting stages, with history on the line.

The Bray Bomber will defend her WBA, WBO and IBF super-lightweight titles while chasing the vacant WBC belt. Victory would allow Taylor to finish her career as a three-time undisputed world champion.

And there is an extra layer of history to the occasion.

This will be the first professional boxing event at Croke Park since Muhammad Ali fought there in 1972.

When is Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili tonight?

Taylor and Pili are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:00–10:10pm Irish time, although the exact time will depend on how long the undercard lasts.

The main card is scheduled to get underway at around 7pm Irish time.

For viewers in the United States, that is approximately 2pm ET / 11am PT, with the main event expected around 5:00–5:10pm ET.

How to watch Katie Taylor’s final fight

Ireland

The fight will be available free-to-air on RTÉ Two, with streaming available through the RTÉ Player.

Coverage is expected to begin at around 8pm, although the precise start time may vary.

Radio commentary will also be available on RTÉ 2FM.

UK, US and worldwide

Outside Ireland, Taylor vs Pili will stream live on DAZN.

The fight is included with a standard DAZN subscription, so there is no separate pay-per-view charge for subscribers.

DAZN prices vary depending on location and package, with plans typically starting at around €15.99/£15.99/$24.99 per month. Check the latest local pricing and available offers before subscribing.

Taylor has already secured her place among boxing’s all-time greats.

Her achievements include five amateur world titles, Olympic gold at London 2012 and undisputed world championships in two weight divisions.

She has also been at the centre of some of the biggest fights in women’s boxing history, including her landmark showdowns with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

But perhaps Taylor’s greatest achievement is the impact she has had beyond the record books.

She helped transform the profile of women’s boxing and inspired a generation of young fighters to believe that a professional career in the sport was possible.

Now, at the venue she has dreamed of fighting in, Taylor has the chance to write one final page.

Who is Flora Pili?

Pili comes into the biggest fight of her career unbeaten at 12-0.

The French challenger has an amateur pedigree and represents a genuine test for Taylor despite entering the fight as the underdog.

That matters because Taylor has never treated a big occasion as an exhibition.

There are world titles on the line, an undefeated challenger across the ring and a historic opportunity for Taylor to close her career with another undisputed championship achievement.

Expected Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili timings

Doors / early prelims: Around 4pm Irish time

Main card: Around 7pm Irish time

Taylor vs Pili ring walks: Approximately 10:00–10:10pm Irish time

US ring walks: Approximately 5:00–5:10pm ET

All timings are approximate and could change depending on the undercard.

The final ring walk

There have been bigger venues and bigger occasions in Taylor’s career.

But few could be more meaningful.

Croke Park will be packed with Irish fans tonight as one of the country’s greatest sporting figures prepares to make her final walk to the ring.

Taylor wanted to go out on top.

She wanted to do it at home.

And now, after a career filled with Olympic glory, world titles, historic fights and moments that changed boxing forever, the final chapter is here.

Katie Taylor fights one last time tonight.

And this time, the whole of Ireland gets to say goodbye.