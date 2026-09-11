Leïla Beaudoin to Defend WBA Interim Super-Featherweight Title Against Brisa Alfonzo on October 8

MONTREAL, September 11, 2026 — Leïla Beaudoin now knows who will stand across the ring from her for the first defense of her WBA interim super-featherweight championship.

The Quebec fighter will face Argentina’s Brisa Alfonzo, the WBA’s No. 2-ranked contender at 130 pounds, on October 8 at the Théâtre Capitole in Québec City. The bout will headline a major Eye of the Tiger Management event featuring nine championship belts.

Beaudoin, who captured the interim WBA title earlier this year, welcomed the challenge of facing one of the division’s highest-ranked unbeaten contenders.

“I’m happy we didn’t have to go down the rankings to find an opponent. Brisa Alfonzo is ranked No. 2 in the world and hasn’t lost since turning professional, so the message will be clear when I deliver a flawless performance on October 8,” said the Témiscouata native.

Her head trainer, Samuel Décarie-Drolet, expects Alfonzo’s aggressive approach to produce an action-packed contest.

“Alfonzo has a very offensive style. She is a boxer who likes to move forward, apply pressure and dictate the pace. We therefore expect a very intense fight and an entertaining one for the fans in which Leïla will have to be very disciplined to prove superior against an opponent of this caliber,” he explained.

Beaudoin Riding Strong Momentum

Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) has established herself as one of Quebec’s leading fighters and will enter the October bout looking to build on a dominant stretch of performances.

In June, she fought at the Théâtre Capitole and defeated Colombia’s Paulina Angel by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBA interim 130-pound championship. Beaudoin controlled the contest from start to finish, earning her second consecutive unanimous decision victory while taking every round on the judges’ scorecards.

Two months earlier, she produced another commanding performance at the Casino de Montréal, outpointing former Argentine world champion Victoria Bustos over 10 rounds.

Those victories came after one of the biggest tests of her career. Last December, Beaudoin went the full 12 rounds against unified world champion Alycia Baumgardner in a bout watched by nearly 15 million people on Netflix. Despite coming up short, the experience provided Beaudoin with a high-profile challenge against one of the sport’s elite fighters.

Alfonzo Brings an Unbeaten Streak

Alfonzo (9-1-2, 1 KO) enters the championship opportunity with considerable momentum of her own.

The 26-year-old Argentine has not lost since her professional debut in June 2023, giving her an 11-fight unbeaten streak. Among her recent accomplishments was a victory over fellow Argentine Laura Carabajal in August 2025 that earned her the Argentine championship.

In March 2026, Alfonzo added another title to her résumé when she defeated Bolivia’s Melissa Bascope for the WBA Latin American championship, handing Bascope the first defeat of her career after eight professional bouts.

The October contest will mark Alfonzo’s first fight in North America. She will attempt to leave Québec with Beaudoin’s world title and take it back to Argentina.

Nine Titles on the Line in Québec City

The #BeaudoinAlfonzo championship fight is part of a nine-title event at the Théâtre Capitole.

In the evening’s featured bout, undefeated unified super-middleweight champion Osleys Iglesias (15-0) will put his IBF and IBO belts on the line against unbeaten top-five contender Oliver Zaren (19-0-1).

Québec City favorite Wilkens Mathieu (16-0) will headline the co-main event, defending his NABF championship against Russian contender Vladimir Shishkin (17-2).

The card will also feature Olympic medalist Imam Khataev (12-1), who will defend his NABF light heavyweight title against Ireland’s Padraig McCrory (20-2).

In a notable all-EOTTM matchup, Dzmitry Asanau (13-0) will meet Luis Santana (16-0) with three continental championships the WBC, IBF and NABF titles at stake. The bout marks the promotion’s first fully internal matchup in more than five years.

Thomas Chabot (13-1) of Thetford Mines will make the first defense of his WBC featherweight continental championship against Spanish veteran Jose Antonio Sanchez (18-3-1).

The early portion of the card will feature EOTTM prospect Erik Israyelyan (6-0) against Ontario’s Jesse Sallows (6-1), while Trois-Rivières fighter Daylen Pepin (2-1) returns to action against Chilean boxer Matias Pinilla (1-2).

Tickets for the October 8 event at Québec City’s Théâtre Capitole remain available through Ticketmaster. The event will also air locally on Punching Grace and internationally on DAZN.