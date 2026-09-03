Lenar Perez vs. Thabiso Mchunu: How To Watch, Fight Details, Live Stream Information



Lenar Perez vs. Thabiso Mchunu: Undefeated Cuban Star Faces South African Veteran in Montreal Cruiserweight Clash

Lenar Perez vs. Thabiso Mchunu is set to headline an intriguing cruiserweight showdown in Montreal on Thursday, September 3, 2026, as the unbeaten Cuban contender puts his title and perfect record on the line against one of South Africa’s most experienced fighters.

Perez, known as “The Cuban Prince,” will defend his WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight title against veteran southpaw Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu in a scheduled 10-round main event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Quebec.

The bout is promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) and pits two fighters with dramatically different paths against each other: a fast-rising, powerful Cuban contender against a battle-tested veteran who has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Lenar Perez Looks to Continue His Rise

At 28 years old, Lenar Perez enters the fight undefeated at 16-0 with 14 knockouts, making him one of the most intriguing emerging names in the cruiserweight division.

The Cuban fighter stands roughly 6-foot-5 and fights from an orthodox stance. His combination of height, reach, a disciplined jab, counterpunching ability and genuine knockout power makes him a difficult matchup for opponents who struggle against larger fighters.

Perez is also coming off an important victory at the same Montreal venue.

In March, he defeated former world title challenger Isaac Chilemba by unanimous decision, earning the WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight championship in the process. The victory further strengthened Perez’s standing as a contender to watch and provided him with valuable experience against an opponent with a proven résumé.

Now, Perez has another opportunity to make a statement.

Facing a veteran such as Mchunu represents a significant test of Perez’s technical development, composure and ability to deal with an experienced southpaw. A convincing victory could further accelerate his path toward a world title opportunity.

Thabiso Mchunu Brings Nearly 20 Years of Experience

Standing across from Perez will be Thabiso Mchunu, a 38-year-old southpaw with a professional record of 25-8 with 14 knockouts.

Mchunu may be the older fighter, but his résumé gives him a major experience advantage.

Nicknamed “The Rock,” the South African has spent nearly two decades competing at a high level. He has challenged for world titles on multiple occasions, including bouts against Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight championship and Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO cruiserweight title.

Those experiences could prove invaluable against an undefeated opponent who is still establishing himself at the championship level.

Mchunu has also entered this matchup with momentum after recording consecutive victories, including a first-round stoppage. His technical ability, ring intelligence, defensive awareness and durability make him a dangerous opponent for any cruiserweight who underestimates him.

The veteran has expressed confidence ahead of the fight and believes Perez’s style is not unfamiliar territory.

Perez vs. Mchunu: Key Stylistic Matchup

The biggest question heading into Perez vs. Mchunu is whether Perez’s physical advantages can overcome Mchunu’s experience and southpaw craft.

Perez has a substantial height and reach advantage, along with the kind of punching power that can change a fight instantly. His jab could be particularly important in keeping Mchunu on the outside and preventing the veteran from dictating the pace.

Mchunu, meanwhile, brings awkward southpaw angles, veteran ring IQ and years of experience against elite-level opposition.

Both fighters have recorded 14 knockouts, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

If Perez can establish his jab and distance early, his size could make life difficult for Mchunu. But if the South African veteran can get inside, disrupt Perez’s rhythm and force him into extended exchanges, his experience could become a major factor.

That creates two very different possibilities for fight night: Perez could produce another statement performance, or Mchunu could use his veteran savvy to derail the Cuban’s unbeaten rise.

Moreno Fendero vs. Stephane Fondjo Co-Main Event

The Montreal card also features a title fight with plenty of local interest.

Moreno Fendero is scheduled to defend his WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title against Stephane Fondjo in the co-main event.

The matchup adds another championship fight to an EOTTM card built around rising contenders and experienced professionals.

How to Watch Lenar Perez vs. Thabiso Mchunu Live Online

The Perez vs. Mchunu fight card will stream live on DAZN and in Canada on Punching Grace.

Coverage is expected to begin at approximately:

6:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. PT

11:30 p.m. BST

The main event is expected to take place later in the evening, with ringwalks projected for approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT, although the exact start time will depend on the length of the earlier fights.

Fans can watch through the DAZN app or website, with availability and pricing varying by country and subscription plan. Visit Punchinggrace.com for more information.

Canadian viewers should also check local listings for additional coverage of portions of the card.

Perez vs. Mchunu: What to Expect

For Perez, this is more than another defense of a regional title. It is an opportunity to show that his undefeated record is backed by the skills necessary to compete with the world’s best cruiserweights.

For Mchunu, the stakes are equally significant. A victory over an unbeaten, highly regarded young contender would add another major achievement to an already extensive résumé and potentially open another chapter in his long career.

Lenar Perez vs. Thabiso Mchunu has all the ingredients of a compelling cruiserweight matchup: youth versus experience, size versus craft, orthodox versus southpaw and knockout power versus veteran ring intelligence.

When the bell rings in Montreal, Perez will attempt to take another step toward world-title contention. Mchunu, meanwhile, will look to prove that “The Rock” still has plenty left to give.

The undefeated Cuban star or the battle-tested South African veteran—which one leaves Montreal with the biggest statement?