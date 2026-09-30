LIVE Stream: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Launch Press Conference Video

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: The Battle of Britain Begins

After years of speculation, negotiations, near-misses, and plenty of trash talk, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are finally set to share the stage.

The long-awaited heavyweight showdown is officially happening, with Fury and Joshua scheduled to meet on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. But before the gloves are wrapped and the opening bell rings, the two British superstars will officially launch their fight with their first face-to-face press conference on Wednesday, September 30.

And if you are a boxing fan, this is one livestream you will not want to miss.

Watch Fury vs. Joshua Go Face-to-Face

The launch press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 30.

The event will be streamed live through Netflix’s sports channels, giving fans around the world their first opportunity to watch Fury and Joshua officially begin the promotional buildup to their massive heavyweight clash.

For fans in the United States, that means 10 a.m. Pacific Time and 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

The press conference will take place in London, where Fury and Joshua will finally stand across from one another with the cameras rolling.

A Decade in the Making

Few fights in modern heavyweight boxing have generated as much anticipation as Fury vs. Joshua.

For years, fans have debated what would happen if the two former heavyweight champions ever met. Fury brings extraordinary size, awkward movement, ring intelligence, and an ability to make opponents fight at his pace. Joshua brings Olympic pedigree, world championship experience, athleticism, and proven knockout power.

Now, there is no more “what if.”

The fight is signed.

The date is set.

And the promotional campaign begins in earnest on September 30.

Of course, boxing fans know that the action doesn’t necessarily begin when the bell rings. Sometimes, it begins at the microphone.

Fury has never been shy about making himself the center of attention, while Joshua has become increasingly comfortable trading words with his opponents. Their first official face-to-face meeting should provide plenty of intrigue as the two finally begin selling a fight fans have been demanding for years.

The Main Event Comes in December

Wednesday’s press conference is only the beginning.

Fury and Joshua will meet in the ring on Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with the fight scheduled to stream globally on Netflix.

But before the fighters can settle their rivalry with gloves, they have to begin settling it with microphones.

That starts Wednesday.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

September 30.

6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Tune in and watch the Battle of Britain officially begin and don’t miss the epic showdown between two heavyweight titans on December 11th.