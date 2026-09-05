Livestream: Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili Free 5 Fight Prelims featuring Molly McCann

Free Prelims Livestream on YouTube Kicks Off Katie Taylor’s Historic Croke Park Farewell

Boxing fans around the world can tune in for free as the preliminary card for Katie Taylor’s retirement fight against Flora Pili streams live on YouTube today, Saturday, September 5, 2026.

DAZN Boxing is broadcasting the five-fight prelims free of charge on its official YouTube channel, giving global audiences early access to the action at Dublin’s sold-out Croke Park before the main card begins on DAZN. The free stream is expected to start around 4 p.m. local time (BST), coinciding with the opening bouts of Taylor’s emotional farewell in front of more than 80,000 spectators.

The prelims feature a strong Irish presence alongside several promising talents. Dublin’s Paul Ryan faces Belfast’s Paddy Gallagher in an all-Irish middleweight clash that opens the show. Ryan, the Irish middleweight champion, will look to make an impression against the experienced Gallagher, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist returning after a lengthy absence.

Heavyweight prospect Adam Olaniyan, the 20-year-old Tallaght star with a perfect professional record and an impressive amateur background, takes on Matej Hudak. Olaniyan will aim to continue his knockout streak in what represents a rare heavyweight appearance at the iconic venue.

Bobbi Flood, the highly rated Dublin super welterweight prospect, meets Jack Swallow in a four-round contest. Flood has impressed during his early professional outings and will look to remain undefeated on this high-profile stage.

In the super bantamweight division, undefeated Liverpool fighter Joe McGrail takes on Northern Ireland’s Matthew Boreland in a competitive 10-round contest, with the WBA Continental Gold title potentially at stake. McGrail is favored going into the bout, but Boreland brings power and confidence after claiming the Irish title.

Closing out the free prelims is former UFC star Molly McCann against Sylwia Doligala. McCann, Taylor’s cousin, remains unbeaten as a professional boxer and will look for another strong victory in the bantamweight ranks on a deeply personal night for the family.

The free YouTube stream gives fans without DAZN subscriptions the chance to watch these early fights, building anticipation ahead of a main card featuring Dave Allen vs. Thomas Carty, Paddy Donovan vs. Tyrone McKenna, and Taylor Bevan vs. Emmet Brennan.

Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title defense against the unbeaten Pili is expected later in the evening, with RTÉ providing free-to-air coverage in Ireland from 8 p.m.

As the first boxing event at Croke Park since Muhammad Ali fought there in 1972, today’s card carries special significance. The free prelims livestream on YouTube gives fans around the world an accessible way to be part of the historic occasion from the opening bell.

Search for the DAZN Boxing channel and the “Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili Prelims Livestream” to watch live if embedded video is not working.