Misfits Boxing: Henry Cejudo Makes Pro Boxing Debut Against Rising Star Javon “Wanna” Walton This Saturday

MIAMI — Combat sports fans are in for a unique clash this weekend as Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo steps into the professional boxing ring for the first time, facing undefeated prospect and actor Javon “Wanna” Walton in the main event of Misfits Boxing.

The welterweight showdown (147 lbs) headlines the card on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and streams live exclusively on DAZN.⁠

Cejudo, the decorated wrestler turned MMA superstar known as “Triple C,” brings elite athletic credentials and championship experience into his boxing debut. Walton, 20, is far from a novice—he carries a professional record of 3-0-1 (1 KO), a deep amateur boxing background, and is one of Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) promising young talents under Jake Paul’s banner. Outside the ring, Walton is widely recognized for his breakout role as Ashtray in HBO’s Euphoria and appearances in The Umbrella Academy.⁠

Walton stepped in on short notice after Cejudo’s original opponent, Deen The Great, withdrew due to injury. The matchup has quickly become one of the more intriguing crossover bouts of the year: a battle-tested combat legend testing pure boxing skills against a skilled, hungry young pro who also happens to be a rising entertainment star.⁠

“This is a really unusual fight,” DAZN host Lauren Blake Boultier noted. “On one hand, you have a UFC champion and combat-sports legend making his professional boxing debut. On the other, you have a younger professional boxer who also happens to be a Euphoria actor… People don’t realize he’s been a professional boxer his whole life. That’s what makes the matchup interesting.”

The card also features UFC veteran Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson defending his Misfits Boxing middleweight title against Mahmoud “Prince of Egypt” Sebie, plus additional action including a lightweight title bout and other undercard matchups.⁠

Tickets for the live event in Miami start at around $34, and the full card streams live on DAZN. Whether you’re drawn by Cejudo’s legendary resume, Walton’s dual-threat star power, or the pure unpredictability of this style clash, this is one not to miss.

Tune in Saturday, September 26, at 6 p.m. ET on DAZN for Misfits Boxing: Cejudo vs. Walton. The ring is set, the stages are shared, and the gloves are on.