Misfits Boxing Henry Cejudo vs Wanna Walton, Tony Ferguson Live Stream Fight Details

Misfits Boxing Henry Cejudo vs Wanna Walton Fight Card 2026: Full Lineup, Tony Ferguson Co-Main Event Details & How to Watch Live on DAZN

Looking for the complete Misfits Boxing Cejudo vs Walton fight card, co-main event info, and how to watch the action live online? Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo steps into the professional boxing ring for the first time against rising prospect and actor Javon “Wanna” Walton in a high-profile crossover bout. The event takes place today, Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, and streams exclusively on DAZN.

This Misfits Boxing card mixes MMA legends, influencers, and pro boxers, creating one of the more intriguing matchups of the year. Here’s everything you need to know about the full fight card, the co-main event, start times, and streaming options.

Misfits Boxing Cejudo vs Walton Date, Time & Venue

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Venue: James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida

Card Start Time: Approximately 6:00–7:00 p.m. ET (3:00–4:00 p.m. PT)

Main Event Approximate Start: Around 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT)

Main Event: Henry Cejudo vs. Javon “Wanna” Walton

Henry “Triple C” Cejudo, the Olympic wrestling gold medalist and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, makes his pro boxing debut. Originally scheduled against Deen the Great, Cejudo now faces short-notice replacement Javon Walton after an injury withdrawal.

Walton, best known for his role as Ashtray in Euphoria, brings a professional boxing record of 3-0-1 and genuine ring experience under the Most Valuable Promotions banner. The welterweight clash pits Cejudo’s elite combat sports pedigree and athleticism against Walton’s youth, reach advantage, and pure boxing background. It’s a classic style-clash storyline that has generated significant buzz in both MMA and boxing circles.

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs. Mahmoud Sebie for the Misfits Middleweight Title

In the co-main event, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson defends his Misfits Boxing middleweight title. Ferguson was originally set to face Kenzo Biyong, but travel issues forced a late change. Stepping in on short notice is Mahmoud “Prince of Egypt” Sebie, a former Olympic Greco-Roman wrestler who represented Egypt at the 2016 Games and has also competed in MMA.

This bout adds another layer of intrigue: two former high-level wrestlers meeting under pure boxing rules. Ferguson enters with recent Misfits success, while Sebie brings elite athleticism and a willingness to take the fight on short notice. Title fights on influencer-style cards often deliver drama, and this one looks no different.

Full Misfits Boxing Cejudo vs Walton Fight Card

Welterweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Javon “Wanna” Walton (Main Event)

Misfits Middleweight Title: Tony Ferguson (c) vs. Mahmoud Sebie (Co-Main Event)

Misfits Lightweight Title: Fox “The G” Townley (c) vs. Justin “JoyBoy” Ibarrola

Light Heavyweight: Dawson Myles Barrett vs. Louis Russell

Middleweight: Chad “Cherdleys” Lebaron vs. Nathan “Dad” Barnatt

Heavyweight: Big Bobby The Boss vs. Edris “ENA” Enofé

The card features a mix of title fights, influencer matchups, and crossover talent typical of Misfits Boxing events.

How to Watch Misfits Boxing Cejudo vs Walton Live Online

The entire Misfits Boxing Cejudo vs Walton card streams live exclusively on DAZN. There is no free broadcast or traditional cable option.

How to stream:

1. Subscribe to DAZN (monthly or annual plans available; prices typically start around $24.99–$34.99 per month depending on the region and promotional offers).

2. Download the DAZN app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer, Roku, Fire Stick, game console, or stream via web browser.

3. Search for “Misfits Boxing” or “Cejudo vs Walton” once the broadcast begins.

Tune in live on DAZN starting in the early evening Eastern Time for the full Misfits Boxing Cejudo vs Walton fight card. Don’t miss the co-main title defense and the main event debut that has combat sports fans talking.