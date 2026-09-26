Mr. Olympia 2026 Bodybuilding Free Livestream, Start Time, How to Watch and Results

The 62nd Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend reaches its climax tonight in Las Vegas, with the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding title on the line. For the first time in recent years, the entire event is available to watch for FREE worldwide.

When and Where

Dates: September 24–27, 2026

Main venues:

Orleans Arena (Friday and Saturday night finals)

Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall (expo and prejudging)

Palms Casino Resort (host hotel, press conference, seminars, parties)

Tonight’s headliner the Mr. Olympia finals begins at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET at the Orleans Arena. A pre-show starts at 6:30 PM PT.

How to Watch the Free Live Stream

Unlike previous years that required a pay-per-view purchase (often $74.99), the 2026 Olympia livestream is completely free. Olympia President Dan Solomon and owner Jake Wood made the decision to open the broadcast to fans everywhere.⁠

Official stream: OlympiaTV at olympiaproductions.com

Simply create a free account with an email address no credit card required and tune in on any device (browser, phone, tablet, or the OlympiaTV app). Coverage includes prejudging, finals for all 12 professional divisions, athlete check-ins, the press conference, Amateur Olympia, expo highlights, and Sunday’s Champions Seminar.

Saturday Night Finals Lineup (September 26)

The evening card features:

Fitness Olympia

Men’s Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Mr. Olympia (Men’s Open) — the night’s main event

Earlier in the day, prejudging covered Men’s Physique, Fitness, Bikini, plus Wheelchair Olympia and Fit Model Olympia (both of which completed their finals in the morning session).

Who’s Competing for the Sandow?

Defending champion Derek Lunsford (2025 winner) is aiming for a third title, which would place him alongside legends like Sergio Oliva and Frank Zane. He faces a deep field that includes former champion Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, Nick Walker, Martin Fitzwater, and other top contenders. Twenty-two athletes qualified for the Men’s Open division.

Full Weekend Snapshot

Thursday, Sept 24: Press conference and kickoff events

Friday, Sept 25: Prejudging and evening finals (including Ms. Olympia, Classic Physique, 212, Figure, Women’s Physique, Wellness, plus Mr. Olympia prejudging)

Saturday, Sept 26: Expo, remaining prejudging, and the Mr. Olympia finals

Sunday, Sept 27: Champions Seminar at the Palms

Additional free or ticketed attractions include the Olympia World Fitness Expo, the International Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, a pop-up gym, and the VIP after-party.

The free global stream is a major shift for the sport, potentially making 2026 the most-watched Olympia ever. With 12 professional divisions, hundreds of athletes, and the Sandow trophy awaiting its new (or returning) owner, tonight’s finals represent the pinnacle of bodybuilding.

Tune in free on OlympiaTV starting with the pre-show at 6:30 PM PT. The Mr. Olympia stage is set — and the world is watching.